A Bremen fire completely destroyed an entire structure on Tuesday including vehicles.
On Dec. 20, 2022, at 10:44 a.m. Bremen Fire Rescue was alerted to a structure fire at 413 South Georgia Avenue in Bremen. Upon departure from the station, units noticed a large column of smoke coming from the area of the address, according to Bremen Fire Rescue officials.
According to a press release, the first unit arrived on scene within three minutes of dispatch, to a two-bay detached garage, which was fully involved with fire. The garage was exposing the home approximately 15 feet away.
Bremen engine 61 stretched a pair of 1 ¾” hand lines to the structures, with one being directed to the residence and the other to the detached garage, per officials.
By 10:51 a.m, the residence was searched and extinguished, and water was being applied to the detached garage, per officials, and at 11:04 a.m. the garage fire was declared “under control” and overhaul actions were taking place.
The detached garage was a total loss, including the vehicles and implements inside. The residence sustained damage to the roof and façade, but was kept in a livable condition.
There was one patient treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, but refused transport to a medical facility. There were no firefighter injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
