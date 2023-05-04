Bremen falls short of state title

MACON, Ga. — After tying the game up 1-1 shortly after halftime, Bremen's girls soccer team could not keep up with Oconee County in the 3A state championship and fell 3-1 Wednesday evening.
"I think we just went away from our game plan a little bit—started playing a little bit more direct," said Bremen head coach Jason Fields after the game, "But then we settled down and got a goal in the second half and I thought we were getting some momentum."
Bremen senior Danilyn Sheats had the Devils' only score of the night, taking a shot just outside the box that glanced off the goalkeeper's hands and into the net, tying the game with 37:57 left to play.
But after that point, the ball spent more and more time at the feet of Oconee's offense. Bremen goalkeeper Payton Terrell cleared the ball three times within the next eight minutes of play, and on a fast break, Oconee's Kylie Wilson forced her way past Terrell as she tried to jump on the ball, and Oconee went up 2-1 on the shot with 28:57 left.
Ten minutes later, Wilson scored again, this time on a header off a free kick. Oconee led by two scores, and that lead ultimately proved insurmountable for the Blue Devils.
"I think that second one is what really got us off balance," Coach Fields said.
Another key advantage Oconee had over Bremen was their depth, subbing in and out more frequently and getting quality minutes from their subs.
In Fields' words, "Our biggest trouble is we don't have a lot of depth on the bench where we can sub in and sub out as much as the other team is because we're a smaller school."
According to online resources, Bremen High School has a student population of 623, whereas Oconee County High School has nearly double the number of students, at 1,134.
Despite the loss, Fields addressed some of the positives for his team.
"The girls played hard. Our goal is to play 23 games, and we got to the 23rd game and we just couldn't finish at the end," he said. "But we didn't get blown out, and we played respectable. I just wanted the seniors to go out playing as hard as they could, and they gave me their best. That's all you can ask for."
Seniors on the team include Sheats, Elizabeth Steffey, Mary House, Mattie Johnson, Yujean Shin and Lily Keown.
"This is a good group of seniors—graduating six. It's going to be hard to replace them next year. I'm just glad they got to the finals. I wish it could have turned out differently for them, but those seniors have gotten to two finals in four years."
2020's playoffs were canceled due to the pandemic, but this group of seniors were part of a team that went 20-3 in 2021 and fell to Lovett 3-0 in the championship. In 2022, the Blue Devils went 18-3-1 and made a run to the the final four where they fell in an overtime penalty-kick shootout against Pace Academy.
This year, the Blue Devils end the season with a 17-6 record and a region championship, along with another state championship appearance.
