Bremen falls short of state title

Bremen senior Danilyn Sheats scored a game-tying goal at the start of the second half in the 3A girls soccer state championship, but the Blue Devils went on to fall 3-1 for a state runner-up finish to their season.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

MACON, Ga. — After tying the game up 1-1 shortly after halftime, Bremen's girls soccer team could not keep up with Oconee County in the 3A state championship and fell 3-1 Wednesday evening.

"I think we just went away from our game plan a little bit—started playing a little bit more direct," said Bremen head coach Jason Fields after the game, "But then we settled down and got a goal in the second half and I thought we were getting some momentum."

