The Bremen Blue Devils boys cross country team dominated the four team Haralson County Invitational Saturday afternoon.
The first six runners across the finish line were from Bremen
Owen Clotfelter (18:35) easily won the race finish ahead of the rest of the pack
Bremen’s Dalton Sheats (19:22) was second, Jonathan Wilson (19:24) was third, Samuel Skinner (20:22) was fourth, Blake Taylor (20:37) scored points for the Blue Devils.
Bremen won the event with 15 points. Villa Rica had 54 points to finish second and Haralson County third with 69 points.
Villa Rica’s Jackson Shead (20:48) was seventh, Micha Alba (21:06) was eighth, and Tieran Coslin (23:17) was 15th. Aubrey Elmore (23:55) was 18th, Tommy Kendrick (25:02) was 20th and Carter Strahan (31:44) was 26th.
Callaway entered three runners in the boys race but didn’t have enough participants to score.
Haralson County’s Chesney Johnson (24:24) was the first runner across the line in the girls’ race.
Villa Rica was the only team to have enough runners in the girls race to score points.
The Lady Wildcats were led by Zipporah Cheely (25:52) was third.
Also for Villa Rica, Hannah Autrey (26:38) was fifth, Carina Solis (27:00) was sixth, Anna Brumgardner (31:37) was 11th and Madison Greene (32:25) was g-mail
12th.
Haralson County had one other runner in the event with Trinity Ayers (27:42) finishing eighth.
Three runners ran in the girls race for Bremen with Olivia Cordner (25:02) was second overall.
The Lady Blue Devils’ Izzy Armas (27:17) was ninth and Hayleigh Taylor (27:48) was ninth.
