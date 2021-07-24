On Monday, Bremen City Council members asked city staff to explore the possibility of creating a special service district of the Carroll County portion of the district to better fund the city services provided there.
Many of the equipment purchases and capital projects funded by the city are done using special purpose local option sales tax proceeds. In Haralson County, Bremen — as the largest city in the county — gets a good percentage of SPLOST proceeds. But in Carroll County, that’s not the case.
The city has been tussling with Carroll County since special purpose local option sales tax program began over the tax revenue. City officials say the city needs a larger portion of the proceeds to maintain the infrastructure in that part of town. SPLOST proceeds must be spent in the county in which they’re collected, said City Manager Perry Hicks.
In the past however, Carroll County has divided the proceeds based on population, leaving Bremen with just 45 residents, but dozens of businesses in the county as the lowest SPOST-funded city in Carroll County. In the last SPLOST, that meant about $45,000 over six years.
Carroll County loosened the purse strings for the new SPLOST and approved allocating $600,000 to Bremen over the six-year life of the tax which will end in 2027. The SPLOST is expected to bring in $119 million over that six-year period.
That is still woefully low considering how much sales tax revenue is brought in by the businesses, said Councilman Dobson Harris, who introduced the subject of the special service district at the City Council meeting.
“I would like for us to do our due diligence and I would like for us to start looking at the potential of a special service district in the Carroll portion of Bremen,” Harris said.
That would include looking at future projects, the purchase of equipment including fire and police vehicles, and the percentage of service that portion of the city receives, he said. He also asked that staff estimate how many mills it requires to fund that service, he said.
Mayor Sharon Sewell said she has felt the recent discussions with Carroll County Commission Chairwoman Michelle Morgan and with the Carroll County Water Authority have been positive.
The county received about $11 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Sewell said, “and there is anticipation that they will spend a meaningful portion of that in Bremen.”
“What I would like is that they would do that so that we don’t have to do this,” Sewell said. “So part of it remains to be seen what they’re really going to come up with.”
Carroll County spending in that area could change the dynamic of all those questions, Sewell said.
But Harris said he isn’t talking about just sewer and water, which is what Carroll County has been interested in working on in order to encourage growth along Interstate-20.
“Carroll County is not doing that for Bremen,” Harris said. “Carroll County is doing that for Carroll County and they’re doing that for SPLOST money.”
But Bremen has the responsibility of maintaining the roads and providing police and fire presence in that area, he said.
“We’re still getting crumbs from the table,” Harris said. “They’re going to give us $600,000 over six years, which is pitiful.”
The city maintains that the commercial properties in Carroll County Bremen contribute far more than that to Carroll County’s coffers.
Using business license applications, Hicks said the city’s Carroll County businesses contribute about $750,000 a year in SPLOST revenue.
With a newly opened Dunkin’ Donuts, Jersey Mike’s Sub Shop, a Tractor Supply and Chick-Fil-A currently under construction in the I-20 area, that revenue should only go up, Harris said. It costs a lot to support those businesses, he added.
Hicks said about 20% of the Bremen fire department’s calls and about 30% of the Bremen Police Department’s calls are in the Carroll County portion of the city. So the city plans to pay for some new police and fire vehicles using those percentages of SPLOST funds, he said.
He also noted that Carroll County properties in the city enjoy a much smaller roll back on their property taxes because of the small amount of SPLOST revenue the city receives from that county. Because of that Carroll County residents of the city pay almost 2 mills more than Haralson County residents of the city, Hicks said. But he noted that each mill of tax in Carroll County brings in far less than a mill of tax in Haralson County because the tax digest at just $33.1 million is so much smaller, he said
But Harris said it’s unfair to expect the Haralson County residents to fund more than their fair share of the city’s operations.
“The last thing I want to do is tell people that live in Haralson County Bremen that they’re going to pay for improvements at the Interstate when we get crap from Carroll County,” Harris said.
Sewell said she still was hopeful that the relationship with Carroll County will improve.
“It’s beginning to dawn on them the needs we have in Bremen,” Sewell said.
But Harris didn’t agree.
“We’re going to wake up one morning and we’re not going to have enough firemen and we’re not going to have enough police officers and we’re not going to have enough guys over at Public Works to handle what’s going on in the city,” he said. “The special services district is something we can take a look at and we can say, “This is how we’re going to raise money in the next 10 years or the next 15 years.”
It’s about planning, he said.
In other business the council members:
- approved officially changing the address of City Hall from 232 Tallapoosa Street to 232 Main Street and requesting the change be published in the city’s online codes.
held a closed session to discuss real estate after which they took no action.
