Bremen City Schools held their Board of Education meeting Monday night, February 13. There were five items on the consent agenda with one regarding number 046 parking lot and Laurel Street improvements that previously was voted on and approved by the board last Friday, February 10. In addition to the consent agenda, there were several informational items and accomplishments mentioned during the reports review for particular departments.
Allen Pullen, Director of Finance, gave a highlight of January’s financial summary that includes the Haralson SPLOST leading the way and breaking historic records and the Carroll SPLOST with more than $53,000. Anything over $50,000 indicates a good month, according to Pullen.
“We got a really good return on our Haralson SPLOST. $212,108 was the distribution in January and that represents the highest single month distribution in the history of Haralson’s SPLOST,” Pullen said. “Also, if you compare January ‘23 to January ‘22, it’s an increase of 13%. That is also a significant number.”
Local taxes received in January put Bremen over their budgeted amount in which $4,075,000 has been collected and that stands at 5% above the budgeted amount. “That is certainly good news that we have met and exceeded our local taxes in January,” Pullen said.
During the Curriculum Instruction report, assistant superintendent Zoe Evans announced that Bremen City Schools is going to be in partnership with the REACH Scholarship Program that is managed by the Georgia Student Finance Commission. It is a needs-based mentorship and college scholarship program which was launched in 2012 and has now expanded to all 180 students, she said.
“We will have our first REACH Scholar recognized this year,” Evans said. “The student will be eligible for a $10,000 scholarship as long as they remain HOPE eligibility. Good thing about this is, this scholarship can actually be combined with HOPE, PELL, and whatever other local scholarships they have, they can use that.”
According to Evans, The first REACH Scholarship recipient will be Dionna Snowden. She is currently an eighth grader and will be mentored and tracked throughout high school to help support her and make sure she maintains HOPE eligibility so that she can receive this scholarship.
“The REACH Scholarship program is a really, really good one,” Superintendent Shannon Christian said. “In my previous experiences, the state has not contributed any of that money up front for their scholars. It's been from their first scholars that the school district works with community partners to raise funds at $2000 up front for these kids. The REACH Georgia Foundation decided that they were going to fund our first five. So, it was our lucky opportunity and we are happy for that.”
According to Evans, after that five years is up, Bremen City Schools will work in partnership with the REACH Scholarship program and the Georgia Student Finance and will only have to come up with $2000 of that total $10,000. The rest is covered by their endowment that they use for that.
Bill Garrett announced the Special Programs Report with the GaDOE Division of Special Education Services and Supports Performance Score for FY23 being the highlight.
“The division completed a review of data on our department and has made the determination that we meet the requirements of part B of the IDEA — the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. We didn’t just meet requirements,” Garrett said. “But we made a hundred. And I’m really excited that all of our people are pulling in the right direction.”
Jessica Peaden spoke about the nutrition report whereas Jones Elementary and Bremen Academy and Middle School received health inspections of a hundred. Breakfast participation also went up to nearly 200 since January. And MooBrew, an iced coffee that requires milk, was added to the high schoolers menu. This item that consists of two ounces of concentrated coffee and requires a carton of milk to be added to it is something that the students will enjoy while getting the necessary quantity of milk they need, Peaden said. This work is done in conjunction with the dairy alliance.
According to the Maintenance and Operations director Russell Cooper is working away at completing the transition out of the 1949 building and organizing those surplus and salvage items. They are also preparing to start on the 046 parking lot that will start during winter break while also repairing windows in several buildings and finalizing facilities in time for spring sports to start. And the technology department is still working on creating a website that is ADA compliant.
The five items on the consent agenda including requests for classroom and office furniture needs, surplus/salvage of furniture and fixtures from 1949 building, out-of-state tuition for FY24 which is set at $7700 per year, facilities requests, and fundraising requests were all voted on and approved. And finally before adjournment, there were several votes that were all approved regarding employee retirements, recommendations, and temporary staff with Katie Davison, who was in attendance, joining the paraprofessional staff at Bremen High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.