Bremen City Schools held their Board of Education meeting Monday night, February 13. There were five items on the consent agenda with one regarding number 046 parking lot and Laurel Street improvements that previously was voted on and approved by the board last Friday, February 10. In addition to the consent agenda, there were several informational items and accomplishments mentioned during the reports review for particular departments.

Allen Pullen, Director of Finance, gave a highlight of January’s financial summary that includes the Haralson SPLOST leading the way and breaking historic records and the Carroll SPLOST with more than $53,000. Anything over $50,000 indicates a good month, according to Pullen.

