Updates by the system's various directors and a progress report on the expansion project at Bremen High School were among several items on the agenda for members of the Bremen City Schools Board of Education when they met for their regular monthly meeting Tuesday.
Reports by the various system directors were presented, including:
FINANCE
Director of Finance Allen Pullen led off the evening's reports by presenting a summary of budgets and finance reports through the end of September that included the following notations:
- Record SPLOST collections of $199,987 for September from Haralson County which surpassed the previous monthly high in September of $197,864.
- Fiscal Year 2023 Local Taxes collected totalled $51,157, which represents 13.2%.
- The Bremen City Schools made the final payment on the Series 2014 Bonds and marked it as a retired debt service.
Also noted by Pullen was that $51,157, 13.2 percent of the school system's $3,862,612 Fiscal Year 2023 local taxes budget, was collected during September.
The Board unanimously approved the September Finance report.
CURRICULUM AND INSTRUCTION - Zoe Evans, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction
- 2022 STEAM Expos- Oct. 25, 5 - 7 p.m. at Bremen Academy and Bremen Middle School.
- Data Driven Instruction- Each School has administered content area benchmarks and screeners to gather instructional for students. eams of teachers meet routinely to discuss individual students and their learning needs, and teachers work collaboratively to plan and implement specific interventions for students based on their individual needs.
- Math Standards Implementation- Georgia will roll out new math standards in grades K-12 during 2023-2024 school year. Bremen City Schools has a team of science teachers attending meetings hosted by NW Georgia RESA to gain deeper understanding of these new standards and the changes they include. he team will lead professional learning sessions about the new standards within the district. Eleven teachers were listed as members of the team.
MAINTENANCE AND OPERATIONS - Russell Cooper, Director
- construction on the addition at the high school is going well with final finishes coming
- looking to get the Certificate of Occupancy later this month
- furniture set to be delivered and installed latter part of November
- water bottle filling station conversions still going well
- athletic facility has block work going up and brick is to follow
- started the conversion to rye grass at the baseball and lacrosse fields
- should start some grass mediation on some areas on the Bremen Middle School campus
TECHNOLOGY UPDATE - Brian Wheeler, Director
- Laptop Distribution - has begun with the high school completed and middle school and Bremen Academy to begin Oct. 10
- Bremen High School Addition - network installation, including configuring network equipment and fiber optic cable from Tech Building is installed; interactive panel installation will begin in late October; intercom installation almost complete
- Cameras and access control installation will begin in October.
PERSONNEL ACTIONS
Resignation: Kassidi Lee, Bremen High School, paraprofessional
Retirement: Melissa Spake, Jones Elementary, cafeteria
Recommendations: recommendation for a revised schedule for bus driver salary and benefits
All personnel actions were approved by the Board.
CONSENT AGENDA
The following items were included on the Board's Consent Agenda:
- September 12, 2022 Regular Board Meeting Minutes
- Board Policy BCBI: Public Participation in Board Meetings (for approval)
- Recommendation f0or Security Cameras and Equipment (adpt to solve)
- Memorandum of Understanding with Tallatoona CAP, Inc. Head Start
- Fundraiser Requests:
- Holiday Dodgeball Tournament to supports Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA)
- Bake Sales at Bowdon High School athletics activities to support Mock-Trial-Eli Miles
A Facility Use Request for use of the Blue Devil Family Park Tennis Courts from Elefante Tennis Academy, LLC. was approved.
Fundraiser Requests were submitted and approved for Holiday Dodgeball Tournament to support Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) from Jared Luke and Bake .Sales at Bremen High athletics activities to support Mock Trial from Eli Miles.
Also during the meeting, reports on activities and projects in which they participated during September were presented by system directors.
Current enrollment figures for the Bremen City Schools showed 2,356 students, including Bremen High School (750), Bremen Middle School (511), Bremen Academy (337) and Jones Elementary (758)
Board members present at Monday's meeting included Chairman Van Pelt, Kelly Pollard, and Brandon Barrow. Unable to attend were Vice Chairman John Barrett and Treasurer Brandall Lovvorn.
