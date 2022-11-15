THE GRAND TOUR

Shannon Christian (center), superintendent of Bremen City Schools, provided a tour of the new Bremen High School facility during a joint meeting of the school board and the Bremen Mayor and City Council. The new school will open for the second semester in January. Pictured with Christian (left to right) are Salli Thomason, Richard Lusk, Geoff Smith, Kelley Pollard, Trey Walker,  Tim Huff, and Vann Pelt.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

In the first joint meeting of members of Bremen City Schools Board of Education and the Bremen Mayor and Council in several years, the two groups of community education and government leaders toured the sparkling new, ultra-modern Bremen High School, that will open in January and took part in a brief discussion.

The groups then made the short trip to the city council's chambers for refreshments and further talk.

