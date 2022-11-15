In the first joint meeting of members of Bremen City Schools Board of Education and the Bremen Mayor and Council in several years, the two groups of community education and government leaders toured the sparkling new, ultra-modern Bremen High School, that will open in January and took part in a brief discussion.
The groups then made the short trip to the city council's chambers for refreshments and further talk.
However, although the tour of the new, two-story high school facility was one of the focal points of the evening, the gathering of Bremen education and municipal leadership kicked off formal discussion on what is expected to be the issue of a portion of Laurel Street that runs parallel to the new high school.
Basically, it is the desire of the school board to close the portion of Laurel Street that runs between the new facility and the Fine Arts Center for safety purposes. Superintendent Shannon Christian said that a safer point of entry is needed.
"We plan to pull up the fencing that is there now up further, and although we looked into the possibility of an elevated sidewalk, engineers and the DOT (Georgia Department of Transportation) said that the slope is too steep for that," Christian explained.
"Tonight was a good start, and we appreciate the gracious reception after the meeting," he added.
Bremen Mayor Sharon Sewell, however, pointed out that although she is very proud of the school's reputation as one of the top system's in the state and also believes that the safety of the students is important, she remains concerned about the effect that the road closure could have on that entire quadrant of the town.
"Yes, I too think that student safety is important , but I also have other concerns if the road is closed," she said.
"We have many citizens who live in this area, and the road is critical for our fire and rescue operations and ambulances as well," she emphasized.
Sewell added that whatever is done will not only have an immediate effect but will have consequences for years to come.
"We just have to be very diligent and careful," she added, "because it's easier to keep what you got than it is to get it back if you lose it."
Both members of the Board of Education and the Mayor and Council agreed that further "brain-storming sessions" will be needed to come up with a permanent solution.
