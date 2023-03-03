A two-year-old child has died as a result of what authorities are calling a "tragic accident."
On Thursday evening, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to reports of a possible child suffering from cardiac arrest. HCSO deputies and emergency personnel met with the mother of the child in Bremen to take over CPR procedures.
Emergency personnel were advised that the child had been shot by a BB gun. The child was transported to Tanner Medical Center at Higgins where the girl succumbed to her injuries.
Investigators and crime scene technicians worked throughout the night and continued their investigation Friday.
During the initial investigation, it was discovered that the child was shot by another juvenile in the home who was using a pellet rifle. At this moment HCSO says the incident appears to be a tragic accident. Additional information on the case has not been released thus far since the investigation is still active and ongoing.
“Please join me in praying for the family,” Sheriff Stacy Williams said in the release. “We ask that you respect the privacy of the family as they deal with the tragic loss of such a young child.”
