Both Bremen and Central will be sporting a pair of teams in the elite eight of state tennis playoffs this week. The girls and boys from each school flew through the first two rounds, and now they look to vie for a spot in the final four.
The Blue Devils' boys started the tournament as a one seed, and they made it past Pepperell 5-0 and Berrien 3-1 through the first two rounds. The Blue Devils will now take on Jeff Davis, another one-seed team, for a shot at the final four.
The Lady Blue Devils also entered the tournament as a one seed. They had an easy win against Pepperell in the first round with a score of 5-0. The second round was a bit closer for the girls, as Bremen edged out Dodge County 3-2. Just like the boys, the Lady Blue Devils will now face Jeff Davis in the elite eight for the chance to advance.
Central’s boys and girls tennis teams both advanced to the elite eight of AAAA state playoffs within the past week. The girls’ team entered as a one seed, and they cruised past North Clayton 4-0 and Thomas County Central 3-0 in the first two rounds. Now they will take a trip to West Laurens to face the Raiders in the elite eight.
Central’s boys started the tournament as a two seed. They went on to beat McDonough 4-1 and Bainbridge 3-1. They will now face a one-seeded North Oconee team for a chance to get to the final four.
