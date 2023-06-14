Bremen, Carrollton students named All-State golfers

Adeline Laney, a 7A honorable mention, was one of three local golfers listed as All-State for the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

The Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association released their All-State teams for each classification last week, and three athletes from the coverage area made the cut, including Carrollton's Luke Able and Adeline Laney, and Bremen's Emma Marshall.

A rising senior at Carrollton High, Able finished the Georgia High School Association's regular season as the 7A state runner up on his way to an All-State selection. This included breaking a school record low for a postseason round, shooting a 65 on day one of the state championships.