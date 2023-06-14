Bremen, Carrollton students named All-State golfers

The Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association released their All-State teams for each classification last week, and three athletes from the coverage area made the cut, including Carrollton's Luke Able and Adeline Laney, and Bremen's Emma Marshall.
A rising senior at Carrollton High, Able finished the Georgia High School Association's regular season as the 7A state runner up on his way to an All-State selection. This included breaking a school record low for a postseason round, shooting a 65 on day one of the state championships.
Among several other accomplishments this season, Able also broke the single-season Carrollton scoring record, averaging a score of 73.33.
As for Laney, an honorable mention on the list, the rising junior finished the 7A girls championships as Carrollton's highest individual placement, tied for eighth, while also leading a fifth-place team finish. Laney shot a 76 in round one, and the second round was canceled due to weather, placing her tied with Walton High School's Annika Gomeyac for eighth place in the state.
Bremen rising junior golfer Emma Marshall earned a 3A girls All-State nod after a stellar season, individually qualifying for 3A state competition and ending in fourth place in the state, shooting a combined 152 including a first-round 72 at state.
All three of these golfers are underclassmen, meaning they will have the chance to return to their respective schools and make noise in state-level competition again next season.
Able, a rising senior, will have season left to get back to the top of class 7A, while Laney and Marshall have two seasons left to continue to make their mark on the female side of high school golf competition in the state of Georgia.
