SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
According to a press release issued by the Bremen School District, as part of the budget for the 2023-24 school year, the five-member veteran board recently approved the hire of two additional School Resource Officers (SRO).
The move was a collaborative effort between the Bremen Police Department and the Bremen City Schools.
The SROs began planning for the school year when teachers returned on Tuesday, July 25.
Sergeant Chad Henderson joined the team at Jones Elementary School. At the same time, Officer Angela Moore took her new post on the Bremen Academy and Bremen Middle School campus.
Also, Officer Casey Vann returns to Bremen High School and assumes the role of Lead SRO for the school district.
“We are pleased to be able to increase the presence and support on each of our school campuses with the two additional resource officers. We are appreciative of the partnership that we have with Chief Pesnell and his staff,” noted Brad Vann Pelt, Chairman of the Board of Education, Bremen City Schools
Bremen Police Chief Keith Pesnell stated that, “The Bremen City Police Department is proud to have the opportunity to serve alongside the Bremen City Schools to help keep our children safe. We are looking forward to a great school year.”
Shannon Christian, Bremen City Schools Superintendent, added his appreciation for the additional School Resource Officers.
“We are fortunate to have Chief Pesnell and the Bremen Police Department in our corner. They are tremendous supporters of the Bremen City Schools, and I am thrilled that we now have an SRO on every campus,” Christian said.
“My father has spent a lifetime dedicated to law enforcement, so I keenly understand the commitment made by law enforcement to protect and serve. School resource officers are unique and special to me because they also teach and build relationships with students in our schools,” Christian added.
Pre-planning for teachers and staff at the Bremen City Schools is scheduled for July 25-August 1, and the first day of school for the new 2023-24 school term will be August 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.