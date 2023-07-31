Bremen City Schools Resource Officers

Three School Resource Officers will be serving the Bremen City Schools during he 2022-23 school year so each school will have its own dedicated SRO. Pictured left to right are Sgt. Chad Henderson joins the team at Jones Elementary, Officer Angela Moore who took her new post at Bremen Academy and Bremen Middle School and Officer Casey Vann who returns to Bremen High School and assumes the role of Lead SRO for he school district.

According to a press release issued by the Bremen School District, as part of the budget for the 2023-24 school year, the five-member veteran board recently approved the hire of two additional School Resource Officers (SRO).