BREMEN — Bremen City Schools' Board of Education concluded the first day of their annual retreat at The Shed at Westover Farms on Thursday with the unanimous approval of a tentative operating budget for the 2024 fiscal year.
The budget, outlined in detail by Finance Director Allen Pullen, projects a $244,216 deficit at the end of the year, given that each projected value holds true, with roughly $24.116 million in projected revenues and $24.360 million in expenditures.
"In addition to it being roughly $240,000 off of being a balanced budget, I really believe we have a firm plan to square that up before the end of the year," Bremen Superintendent Shannon Christian said, including strategies such as seeking out funds for free and reduced lunch and saving money on energy costs, among others.
The majority of projected expenditures fall under the category of Instructional Programs, this year comprising 70.1 percent of the total expenditures. The next highest percentage is Maintenance and Operations, at 8.2 percent followed by School Administration at 7.2 percent.
Christian also mentioned that the budget includes what he called a "pretty significant" purchase of a new program to filter electronic books offered to students, saying, "We've been using a free version that allowed kids to access just about any book, and some material may not be appropriate. We needed a way to filter that, and the free version wasn't going to allow us to do that."
Also according to Christian, the budget includes a plan to allocate funds to improve the school system's website. This is outside of other expenditures explicitly written in the budget draft, which include health insurance and salary increases, an increase in energy and fuel costs, the addition of two new bus drivers and two resource officers, transportation repairs, and continued payments on last year's field house cap project.
"This was a zero-based budget process," Christian said. He explained that rather than adding onto last year's budget, the proposal was created from scratch, which required compiling budget needs from each school and contacting vendors for quotes on expenditures.
"My understanding is that, principals, if you said you needed it for your schools, nobody was told no," Christian said. Addressing the Board, he continued, "Although we knew it was going to be a tough budget year, and we're not presenting to you a balanced budget — in other words, revenues are just a little short of what we're asking to spend — I am super proud of this budget that all these folks have worked on."
Given that it is a tentative budget, the numbers may change slightly before the final approval is suggested, and the Board will hold public hearings on two different days: 8 a.m. on June 9 and at 6:30 p.m. on June 12 at the Bremen City Schools Board of Education Building.
The final budget is slated for approval at a called meeting on June 19 at 11 a.m. at the Board of Education Building. The tentative budget is published on the Bremen City Schools website, at bremencs.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.