Bremen BOE hires new superintendent

Superintendent Shannon Christian

 Katie Lowry

BREMEN — Bremen City Schools' Board of Education concluded the first day of their annual retreat at The Shed at Westover Farms on Thursday with the unanimous approval of a tentative operating budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

The budget, outlined in detail by Finance Director Allen Pullen, projects a $244,216 deficit at the end of the year, given that each projected value holds true, with roughly $24.116 million in projected revenues and $24.360 million in expenditures.

