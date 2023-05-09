Approval by members of the Bremen City City Schools Board of Education to move ahead with plans for a young children's playground and a fenced dog park to be constructed in the Bremen Family Park was among actions taken at the board's regular meeting for May held Monday night at the BOE office.
Also highlighted during the meeting were retirement recognitions and personnel recommendations as the 2022-23 school year draws to a close, and as plans for the upcoming school term that begins in August approaches.
In regard to the dog park project, which has an estimated cost of approximately $70,000, it is being funded by the Wasdin Family of Bremen. Gelon Wasdin noted in the proposal to the board that his family has enjoyed being educated, working and living in the city for many years and would like to do something of a lasting nature to show their appreciation.
Located at Pacific Avenue and Mangham Drive, the property, which is owned by the Bremen City Schools, will soon feature playground equipment, shaded seating, picnic tables and a fenced dog park for use by local citizens and their pets.
The proposed name of the park is "Best Friends Park."
According to the agreement between the Wasdin Family and the Bremen City Schools, funds will be provided on a timely basis as the project progresses. In return, the school system agrees to maintain the items in the park in the future and insure the project for physical loss and liability.
Also, the agreement stipulates that the two parties would work together to establish rules for the enjoyment of the park.
In other business, with the current school year coming to a close and the 2023-24 term quickly approaching, there were several personnel actions were approved by the board, including:
There was one resignation. Ashley McGill, assistant principal at Bremen Academy/Bremen Middle School tendered her letter to take a principal position at another district according to Christian.
Among teacher recommendations were Morgan Cashen (Bremen High), Carson Cook (Bremen Middle), Katie Garmon, Ashley Hall, Melissa Lanier (Jones Elementary and Bremen Academy), and Kandice Vaughn (Jones Elementary).
Among recommendations for paraprofessionals were Stephanie McLain, Hannah Pollard, and Baylee Robinson (all at Jones Elementary).
Other agenda items approved by the board Monday night was a recommendation for a salary increase for the school nutrition staff. According to Jessica Peaden, who serves as the system's school nutrition director, a competitive rate of pay will have a positive impact on the entire program. Seeing an increased student participation in the breakfast and lunch programs, Peaden explained that she believes the increase will help with staff retention and have a positive impact on the entire program.
She noted that the additional cost will be supplemented by an increase in the number of qualified students for free and reduced lunch benefit, increased participation in each school, and having a healthy fund balance reserve to cover additional costs.
Temporary Staff Recommendations included Keri Perkins (Jones Elementary Media Substitute), and Baylee Robinson (Substitute Teacher).
To plant a tree in memory of Best Park as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.