Holding their August regular meeting Monday night, members of the Bremen City Schools Board of Education proceeded through an agenda that included financial and enrollment reports, the recognition of several retirees, and personnel actions.
System Director of Finance Allen Pullen presented a summary of budgets and finance through July, 2023, which included local ad valorem tax collections and SPLOST revenue from Haralson and Carroll county sales that totaled $242,826.64.
Also noted was that Fiscal Year 2023 local taxes collected through July included $4,397,959, which is 114% of the total budgeted amount of 3,862,612, and Capital Project Expenditures in July came to $451,689 (total).
The Board unanimously approved the July finance reports.
Also during Monday’s meeting, several retirees from the Bremen City Schools were recognized by the board, including Cynthia Carreno, paraprofessional, Jones Elementary; Darlene Davis, cafeteria, Bremen High School; Debra Long, teacher, Jones Elementary; Kristi Vines, teacher at Jones Elementary, and Sandra Williamson, cafeteria.
Listed on the board’s consent agenda was a resolution to withdraw application for capital outlay funding and approval of a Vision Rehabilitation Services agreement .
Facilities and fundraising requests included the use of the Bremen High baseball field/indoor facility by the Canes travel baseball organization.
Informational items were shared via verbal and/or written reports, including Curriculum and Instruction by Zoe Evans, special programs by Bill Garrett, school food/nutrition by Jessica Peaden, facilities/maintenance report by Russell Cooper) and technology report by Brian Wheeler.
The current system enrollment for the Bremen City Schools shows a total enrollment of 2,372 students, including Bremen High School (756;, Bremen Middle School (510), Bremen Academy (320) and Jones Elementary (786)
Among personnel actions approved by board members was the resignation of Donna Sapp, teacher at Bremen Middle School and recommendations for Kayla Hammett, paraprofessional at Jones Elementary; and Jennifer Morris, assistant cafeteria manager, Bremen Middle.
Other individuals were approved by the board to serve in the After School Program including Dani Alexander, Christine Baggett, Margaret Borsh, Trinity Bryant, Katelyn Collins, Amber Curtis, Amy Dishroon, Heidi Hammock, Heidi Hirsch, Hannah Luke, Isha Patel and Bren Terlaje.
Additionally, temporary staff recommendations for two substitute teaches, Cynthia Carreno and Lyndsey Wohar, were approved.
The first day day of classes for the 2023-2024 school term was Aug. 3.
