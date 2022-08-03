The Bremen Board of Education held a special called meeting last Thursday to discuss the proposed millage rate adoption of 14.950 and public participation.
The city of Bremen Board of Education announced earlier in July of its intentions to increase the 2022 property taxes it will levy this year by 6.42% for city parcels in Haralson County and by .46% for city parcels.
This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 14.95 mills, an increase of .902 mills for city parcels in Haralson County and an increase of .068 mills for city parcels in Carroll County, according to the notice of property tax increase provided by Bremen BOE.
Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 14.048 mills for city parcels in Haralson County and 14.882 mills for city parcels in Carroll County.
According to the notice of property tax increase, the proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $200,000 is approximately $72.16 for city parcels in Haralson County and $5.44 for city parcels in Carroll County.
A Bremen BOE press release stated, “each year the board of tax assessors is required to review value for property tax purposes of taxable property in the city. When the trend of prices on properties that recently sold in the city indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the board of tax assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. This is called reassessment.”
When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred, according to the release.
The millage rate tentatively adopted by Bremen BOE will remain at 14.95 mills as it has been for the previous 14 years, per the release. Before the BOE may set the final millage rate that is higher than the rollback rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.
All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the Bremen BOE, 501 Pacific Avenue, in Bremen. The first one has passed with the next opportunity being August 5 at 7 a.m. and August 8 at 6 p.m.
The millage rate will be set on August 8 at 6:30 p.m.
