At their meeting on Dec. 14, the Bremen Board of Education was able to certify the results of the bond referendum and special purpose local option sales tax for education election in November.
“Carroll County, we had to wait on them; they just certified (the election results),” said Superintendent David Hicks.
Now that election results are approved, Hicks will go before the Bremen City Council about the bond and then before the state. After all that is finished, the school system can move forward with selling bonds to finance the planned renovations of the high school.
“We did have a little set back on our state monies,” Hicks added. “We’re going to be OK, but we did lose about $300,000 from what we thought we were going to get.”
The state had included a metals lab and family and consumer science lab in the project, neither of which are included in the system’s renovation plans, Hicks said.
Hicks had thought that the system was getting $2 million from the state for the renovations, but the state has approved $1.7 million. Since the E-SPLOST has been better than expected, the system has about $1 million beyond what it needs to pay current obligations; that money could be put toward the renovations, he said.
The board members approved the amendment to the State Capital Outlay application for the $1.7 million in state funding.
The system tentatively expects to post the project for bids in mid-January and bid day will probably be in mid-February, Hicks said.
In other business, board members:
• officially approved budgeting for the deficit in the school nutrition program last school year. The program had gone into the red after the school system was forced to close in March.
• approved an agreement with Augusta University, allowing student teachers from that school to teach in the system schools.
• set work session and meeting dates for 2021. The pattern is the same — meetings on the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. and work sessions the Friday before the meetings at 7 a.m. The changes were just to account for the changes in holiday and school vacation dates, Hicks said.
• approved fundraiser requests for system including the Prekindergarten classes and Bremen High School tennis team.
• approved a request by the Bremen Takedown Club to use the high school wrestling complex for the U.S.A. program.
• accepted the retirements of Branna Harris, a teacher at Jones Elementary School, effective Dec. 18, and Laura Robinson, a teacher at Jones Elementary School effective at the end of fiscal year 2021.
• approved hiring Jared Luke to serve as the health occupations teacher at Bremen High School.
• approved hiring Sarah Brown to serve as a long-term substitute for teacher Tammy Rogers at Bremen Middle School, Donice Wood to serve as long-term substitute at Bremen Middle School and Ashley Slone to serve as long-term substitute for teacher Branna Harris at Jones Elementary School.
• approved hiring Nicole Terracina as substitute teacher.
•approved hiring Stephanie Harper as community coach for gymnastics.
