Bremen blanks Carrollton in softball scrimmage

Three Bremen softball pitchers combined for a shutout of the Carrollton Trojans last Friday, and the Blue Devils steadily built a home-turf lead to win the preseason scrimmage, 7-0.
Payton Terrell got the start for Bremen in the circle and was credited for the win, pitching three no-hit innings with seven strikeouts. Emily Morris pitched three innings and Savannah Langley pitched one inning, both in relief.
Ansley Agan and Reece Brown led Bremen in hits in the win, both going two-for-three at the plate. Halli Ballenger led Bremen in runs batted in with two, and Hali Duke had the game’s only home run with a solo shot in the third inning.
Carrollton center fielder Emma Osborne had the Trojans’ only two hits of the night, going two-for-three at the plate. Amira Johnson also got on base twice with a pair of walks.
Audrey Lasseter toed the rubber for Carrollton, starting the game and taking the loss, allowing five earned runs on six hits with one strikeout through two and one-thirds innings. Kyla Harley pitched the remainder of the game in relief.
After a scoreless first inning, Bremen started up their offense as Ballenger’s single scored two runs in the second inning. Then, Duke hit a one-out solo home run to start the third. Following two singles and a walk to load the bases, the Devils closed the third inning and batted in two more runs on balls put into play by Ansley Shumake and Brown.
A line-out double play to Carrollton third baseman Makynna Goodman ended the inning, but Bremen held a 5-0 lead.
Bremen only added to their lead after the third with a two-out RBI single by Anna Claire Arp in the fourth and a sacrifice fly by Shumake to plate Duke in the fifth.
Carrollton started a comeback effort late and loaded the bases with three consecutive walks on two outs in the top of the seventh. However, a ground out to the pitcher ended the inning and the game with three runners stranded.
Bremen is scheduled to start their regular season on the road at Cedartown on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 5 p.m.
Carrollton was scheduled to begin their regular season play at Marietta on Monday (Aug. 7) and their next game after that is at Alexander on Wednesday Aug. 9 at 5:30 p.m.
