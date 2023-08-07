Bremen blanks Carrollton in softball scrimmage

Bremen’s Reece Brown was one of two Blue Devils to got two-for-three at the plate as they defeated Carrollton 7-0 in a scrimmage on Friday.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Three Bremen softball pitchers combined for a shutout of the Carrollton Trojans last Friday, and the Blue Devils steadily built a home-turf lead to win the preseason scrimmage, 7-0.

Payton Terrell got the start for Bremen in the circle and was credited for the win, pitching three no-hit innings with seven strikeouts. Emily Morris pitched three innings and Savannah Langley pitched one inning, both in relief.