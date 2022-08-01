The Bremen Police Department has arrested the alleged bank robbery suspect from the incident that occured last week.
Isaac Junior Character, 38, of Atlanta, was arrested and charged with armed robbery on Sunday after being apprehended by the DeKalb County Police. Haralson County Sheriff’s Deputies went to pick up Character from DeKalb County and brought him back to the Haralson County Jail Sunday afternoon.
Last Wednesday, July 27, Bremen Police Chief Keith Pesnell told the Times-Georgian that the suspect, Character, was being sought in connection with the robbery that occurred on Tuesday, July 26 at Bank OZK in Bremen.
Pesnell said officers obtained information from witnesses who were in the vehicle with Character and saw the story on television. From those accounts, the suspect was identified and a warrant for Character for armed robbery was obtained.
BPD was being assisted by Atlanta Police in finding Character. On Tuesday afternoon police reported that they were looking for a black man wearing a baseball cap and a COVID-19 mask who entered the Bank OZK location at the Highway 27 and 78 intersection and handed the teller a note demanding a “large amount of money” and that he had a bomb.
Pesnell said no weapon was seen. The bank teller told the suspect that she didn’t have that amount, so the suspect took what was available and exited the bank.
Character is being held in the Haralson County Jail after being denied bond on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.