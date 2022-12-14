BHS BOYS BASKETBALL
BHS Basketball got their first win of the season over the Ranburne Bulldogs 65-42. Region play continues until they compete in the Cherokee Invitational tournament starting Saturday.
BHS GIRLS BASKETBALL
BHS Girls Basketball are 3-3 on the young season. They defeated region opponent Ridgeland by a score of 49-20, before dropping a heartbreaker to Ranburne 59-57. They continued Region play with a gutsy performance vs the #4 team in AAA LFO, losing 78-67. The girls will also participate in the Cherokee Invitational tournament starting Saturday.
BHS WRESTLING
Bremen Wrestling competed in the CRWA competition at Temple High School last Saturday and Sunday. The season will continue with tournaments each of the next three weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.