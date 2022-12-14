Mary House 1000 Pts

Bremen's Mary House recently surpassed 1,000 career points as part of the girls' basketball team.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

BHS BOYS BASKETBALL 

BHS Basketball got their first win of the season over the Ranburne Bulldogs 65-42. Region play continues until they compete in the Cherokee Invitational tournament starting Saturday.

BHS GIRLS BASKETBALL 

BHS Girls Basketball are 3-3 on the young season. They defeated region opponent Ridgeland by a score of 49-20, before dropping a heartbreaker to Ranburne 59-57. They continued Region play with a gutsy performance vs the #4 team in AAA LFO, losing 78-67. The girls will also participate in the Cherokee Invitational tournament starting Saturday.

BHS WRESTLING 

Bremen Wrestling competed in the CRWA competition at Temple High School last Saturday and Sunday. The season will continue with tournaments each of the next three weeks.

Trending Videos