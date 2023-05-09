Louisiana State University softball junior utility player and Bremen High School alumnus Ali Newland earned her first SEC Player of the Week accolade Monday afternoon, announced by the conference office.
Per LSU Athletics: Newland ended the regular season on a high note as she led LSU with a .700 batting average behind seven hits and three runs scored in the 2-1 series win over No. 10/11 Georgia.
Newland recorded a 1.000 slugging percentage and hit a double in each game this weekend. She also tallied two three-hit games during the weekend, including the series finale, where she singled to bring home the winning run to run-rule the Bulldogs and take the series.
The Bremen, Ga. native bumped her batting average up to .336 overall this season and has 50 hits. Newland ranks No. 2 and No. 4 in the SEC, respectively, with 31 hits and a .413 batting average in SEC games only, and her three-RBI game in the series finale marked her ninth multi-RBI game this season and 20th in her career.
Background
Newland graduated from Bremen High School in 2020 and lettered all four years of her high school career. There, she was a three-time First Team All-Region selection, three-time First Team All-Area, three-time First Team All-State, three-time All-Area MVP and three-time Region Player of the Year.
Along the way, Newland also helped the Blue Devils to a runner-up finish in the AA GHSA Playoffs and was voted the 2018 Times Georgia Most Valuable Player, as well as being named a PGF All-American in her senior season.
Also in her senior season at Bremen, Newland batted .567 with a 1.216 slugging percentage and a .697 on-base percentage and finished that year with 16 home runs, 45 runs batted in, 13 doubles and 53 hits. She also went 23-for-23 in stolen bases.
Newland and the sixth-seed LSU Tigers (40-14, 13-11) start the first round of the SEC Tournament this week with a first-round game against Ole Miss (29-25, 8-16) this Wednesday, May 10, at 11 a.m.
