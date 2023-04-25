Bremen advances to semifinals in shutout win

The Bremen Blue Devils hosted the Morgan County Bulldogs Monday evening in an Elite Eight matchup, and with another hat-trick performance from Mary House and a shutout defensive night, the Blue Devils won 3-0 to advance to the Final Four.
Both teams were a one seed and Bremen hosted after winning the GHSA's universal coin toss.
The Blue Devils had opportunities early on in the game. Just five minutes in, senior Mary House got into the box and took a shot that was saved by the Morgan County goalkeeper. Just a few moments later, Sophomore Bella Fields sent a free kick into the box that House got onto the other end of but the ball went straight to the goalkeeper again.
With 26:55 left in the first half, a Morgan County defender fouled a Bremen forward in the box prompting the head referee to blow his whistle and point to the penalty spot. House stepped up to the penalty spot and sent the ball past the goalkeeper giving the Blue Devils a 1-0 lead.
It did not take long for Bremen and more specifically House to pick up a second goal as the forward got past the last defender sending the shot with her right foot across the goal into the net once again.
Morgan County had a few chances to conclude the first half but were unable to finish off the chances giving the Blue Devils a 2-0 lead going into the half-time break.
During the second half, the officials let more and more fouls go uncalled, causing control to be lost of not only both teams, but spectators as well. At one point, the game even had to be stopped, and both teams were sent to their bench in order to address shouting at the officials that was taking place during moments when fans expected there to be fouls.
The game began to get more and more physical on both sides due to the lack of stoppage by the officials.
Despite being a back and forth affair, in the second half with 13:30 remaining in the game, Bremen was awarded another penalty after an unnecessary foul by Morgan County. House once again stepped forward to take the penalty for her team, which she put past the keeper to complete her hat trick.
The game looked like it was out of reach for Morgan County, but with just under six minutes left, the Bulldogs were awarded a penalty. The Morgan County taker sent the ball to the right of the keeper who dove the right way.
The ball got past the outstretched glove of junior goalkeeper Payton Terrell but hit the outside of the post, bouncing out for a goal kick, and the Blue Devils managed the last few minutes to win the game comfortably.
Bremen will host the St. Vincent’s Saints on Thursday April 27 according to the GHSA bracket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.