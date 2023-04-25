Bremen advances to semifinals in shutout win

Mary House dribbles past a Morgan County defender in another hat-trick night as Bremen defeated Morgan County 3-0 to advance to the AAA State Semifinals.

 PHOTO BY NOAH SCHROYER

The Bremen Blue Devils hosted the Morgan County Bulldogs Monday evening in an Elite Eight matchup, and with another hat-trick performance from Mary House and a shutout defensive night, the Blue Devils won 3-0 to advance to the Final Four.

Both teams were a one seed and Bremen hosted after winning the GHSA's universal coin toss.

