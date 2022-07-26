Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us, to Him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus to all generations, forever and ever. Amen ~Ephesians 3:20-21.
Ephesians 3:20 shows us that He’s able to do far more than we can ask or imagine, both in us and through us. He can heal, save, deliver, restore, and redeem. Because of this, faith is what the enemy wants to take from you. Without it, you won’t be able to move from the facts of your circumstances to the truth of God’s promises. But when you trust God, when you believe His promises, when you walk by faith, you can see the fulfillment of Ephesians 3:20 in your life.
Now all glory to God, who is able, through his mighty power at work within us, to accomplish infinitely more than we might ask or think. I don’t care how hard life gets, I’m not losing my faith in God.
Breathe, relax and trust God. Worrying won’t fix anything but trusting God will. Stand in faith even when you’re having the hardest time in your life. Most of the scars on people’s hearts weren’t left by their enemies. They were left by the people who claimed to love them the most. Don’t fear the enemy who attacks you. Fear the friend or family member that hugs you. Don’t ruin a good day by thinking about a bad yesterday. Let it go.
Remember to take care of yourself. Sometimes you get so busy taking care of others that you forget that you are important too. If you can’t be honest without being rude and nasty, you aren’t as close to God as you think. God can also be found in the wisdom of how to speak truth in love.
Someone said, "we live in a time where intelligent people are being silenced so that stupid people won’t be offended."
Early this morning, an angel left me a basket filled with peace, love, hope, joy, faith, grace, and strength. She said for me to use and pass them to those I love and care about, so I’m passing this basket to you.
Now, we cannot force someone to hear a message they are not ready to receive, but we must never underestimate the power of planting a seed. I’ve weathered too many storms to be bothered by a few raindrops. When I say I am blessed—not by money or material things—I mean situations that were sent to destroy me but didn’t even touch my soul.
I am too blessed to be stressed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.