Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us, to Him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus to all generations, forever and ever. Amen  ~Ephesians 3:20-21.

Ephesians 3:20 shows us that He’s able to do far more than we can ask or imagine, both in us and through us. He can heal, save, deliver, restore, and redeem. Because of this, faith is what the enemy wants to take from you. Without it, you won’t be able to move from the facts of your circumstances to the truth of God’s promises. But when you trust God, when you believe His promises, when you walk by faith, you can see the fulfillment of Ephesians 3:20 in your life.

