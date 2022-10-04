These breakfast recipes are just right for crisp, fall weekend mornings.
FRENCH TOAST DIPPERS
Ingredients:
5 large eggs
1 ½ cups half-and-half
3 Tbsp. light brown sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
½ tsp. ground cinnamon
¼ kosher salt
8 oz. day-old Pullman (pain de mie) white bread or challah bread (from 1 unsliced loaf), cut into 3- x 1-inch sticks
2 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted, divided
1 Tbsp. powdered sugar
Dipping sauces (recipes below)
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Whisk together eggs, half-and-half, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl. Add bread sticks; turn to coat completely, and let excess drip off. Arrange sticks on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Brush sticks evenly with half of the melted butter.
2. Bake in preheated oven until sticks are slightly puffed and browned on bottoms, about 8 minutes. Remove from oven; flip sticks, and brush evenly with remaining butter. Return to oven; continue baking until sticks are puffed and browned on both sides, 7 to 8 minutes.
3. Arrange French toast sticks on a serving platter; dust evenly with powdered sugar.
Serve immediately alongside dipping sauces:
Vanilla Bean-Cream Cheese Dipping Sauce
Whisk together 3 oz. softened cream cheese and 2 Tbsp. powdered sugar in a small bowl until completely smooth. Whisk in 3 Tbsp heavy whipping cream, 1 tsp. vanilla bean paste, and 1/8 tsp. kosher salt.
Strawberry-Ginger Dipping Sauce
Microwave 1/2 cup strawberry jam in a small microwavable bowl on HIGH until loosened and warmed through, about 20 seconds. Stir in 2 tsp. fresh lemon juice and 1/4 tsp. grated fresh ginger.
Maple-Pecan Dipping Sauce
Stir together 1/4 cup room-temperature pure maple syrup, 2 Tbsp. finely chopped pecans, 1 Tbsp. melted unsalted butter, and 1/8 tsp. kosher salt in a small microwavable bowl. (If butter starts to resolidify before serving, microwave on LOW for 1 minute.)
APPLE CINNAMON PANCAKES
Ingredients:
Apple Compote
¼ cup (2 ounces) unsalted butter
2 large (8 ounces each) Granny Smith apples, peeled and sliced
¾ cup pure maple syrup
1/3 cup water
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
Pancakes
1 ½ cups (about 6 ¾ ounces) all-purpose flour
¼ cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
2 large eggs
¾ cup whole buttermilk
½ cup applesauce
¼ cup canola oil
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Canola oil or unsalted butter, for greasing skillet
Directions:
1. Prepare the Apple Compote: Melt butter over medium in a large skillet. Add apples; cook, stirring occasionally, until apples just begin to soften, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in maple syrup, water, and cinnamon. Bring to a boil over medium; cook, stirring often, until apples are tender and sauce has thickened, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat.
2. Prepare the Pancakes: Whisk together flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Whisk together eggs, buttermilk, applesauce, oil, and vanilla, in a medium bowl. Add buttermilk mixture to flour mixture, and stir just until dry ingredients are moistened.
3. Heat a large nonstick skillet or griddle lightly coated with oil or unsalted butter over medium. Cook pancakes in batches, using scant ¼ cup batter per pancake, until golden brown, about 1 minute, 30 seconds per side. Transfer pancakes to a plate and cover to keep warm until ready to serve.
4. Reheat compote over low, stirring occasionally, until warmed through. Serve Pancakes topped with Apple Compote.
