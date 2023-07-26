If you’re in need of a quick breakfast, consider starting your day with one of these tasty breakfast ideas.
FREEZER BREAKFAST BURRITOS
SOUTHERN LIVING
Ingredients
1 pound frozen potato tots
1 pound ground pork breakfast sausage
1 medium bell pepper, finely chopped (½ cup)
2 scallions, thinly sliced (about ¼ cup)
10 large eggs, beaten
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
8 (12-inch) flour tortillas
12 ounces pre-shredded Mexican blend cheese (about 3 cups)
1/3 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro
Salsa
Directions
1. Cook tots according to package directions until crispy. Cool about 10 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add sausage. Cook, stirring to crumble, until browned, 6 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a bowl using a slotted spoon, reserving drippings in skillet.
3. Reduce heat to medium. Add bell pepper and scallions to skillet. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add eggs; reduce heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring constantly, until eggs resemble small curds and are no longer wet, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in salt and pepper. Cool about 10 minutes.
4. Tear 8 (15- x 12-inch) sheets of aluminum foil. Place 1 tortilla on 1 foil sheet; sprinkle tortilla with about 1/3 cup cheese. Top with 1/3 cup scrambled egg mixture, 1/4 cup crumbled sausage, 6 tots, and 1 teaspoon cilantro. Fold sides of tortilla over filling; roll up. Wrap burrito in foil. Repeat process using remaining tortillas, cheese, egg mixture, sausage, tots, and cilantro. Freeze burritos, or heat as desired and eat immediately. Serve with salsa.
Notes
Freeze It: Wrap burritos individually in foil. Freeze in a single layer until solid, about 2 hours. Place frozen burritos inside a ziplock plastic freezer bag, seal, and keep up to 3 weeks.
Reheat It: For thawed burrito: Remove foil; place thawed burrito on a paper towel-lined plate. Microwave on HIGH until heated through, about 2 minutes. For frozen burrito: Remove foil, and place frozen burrito on a paper towel-lined plate. Microwave on HIGH until heated through, 3 to 4 minutes, turning halfway through cook time.
ACAI BOWL WITH WHOLE-WHEAT TOAST
Family Features
Ingredients
1 frozen acai smoothie pack (100 milligrams)
1 cup low-fat milk
1 medium frozen banana, sliced
1 cup fresh or frozen mixed berries
2 slices whole-wheat bread
Fresh blueberries
Granola
Coconut flakes
Directions
1. Under warm water, thaw frozen acai smoothie pack about 5 seconds.
2. In blender, combine acai, milk, banana and mixed berries. Blend until smooth.
3. Toast bread slices to desired doneness.
4. Pour acai mixture into bowl and garnish with blueberries, granola and coconut flakes before serving. Serve with toast.
OVERNIGHT OATS
Family Features
Ingredients
1/3 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
1/2 cup low-fat milk
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons mixed dried fruit
1 tablespoon walnuts, chopped
1 tablespoon honey
Directions
1. In bowl or jar, combine oats, milk and vanilla extract. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
2. Before serving, stir in dried fruit, walnuts and honey.
BLUEBERRY STREUSEL MUFFINS
Southern Living
Ingredients
Batter:
1/4 cup butter, softened
1/3 cup sugar
1 large egg
2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups fresh blueberries
Streusel Topping:
1/2 cup sugar
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 cup butter, softened
Directions
1. Prepare oven and pan:
Preheat oven to 375ºF. Lightly grease muffin pans.
2. Prepare Batter:
Beat butter at medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy; gradually add 1/3 cup sugar, beating until light and fluffy. Add egg, beating well. Add dry ingredients, then milk.
Combine 2 1/3 cups flour, 1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. baking powder, and 1/2 tsp. salt; gradually add to butter mixture alternately with milk, beginning and ending with flour mixture and beating well after each addition. Stir in vanilla, and fold in blueberries. Spoon batter into prepared muffin pans, filling two-thirds full.
3. Prepare Streusel Topping:
Combine 1/2 cup sugar, 1/3 cup flour, and 1/2 tsp. cinnamon; cut in 1/4 cup butter with a pastry blender until crumbly. Sprinkle on top of muffin batter.
4. Bake muffins:
Bake at 375ºF for 35 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from pans immediately.
Berry Swap: Trade he blueberries for raspberries or blackberries for a change.
