Many coverage area high schools will be participating in the preliminary round of state wrestling team duals on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Bremen, Carrollton, Central, Temple and Villa Rica all enter the state preliminary round as region-champion one seeds; therefore, they will host the other teams in their portion of the bracket this weekend.
Haralson County, Heard County and Mt. Zion enter their portions of the bracket as three or four seeds looking for an upset to advance to state.
Bremen (host)
Bremen's section of the 3A state duals is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. The Blue Devils will have a first-round bye in the action, and then they will face the winner of Upson-Lee and Lumpkin County.
Should Bremen advance, the 3A elite eight round will be hosted at Stephens County High School on January 21.
Carrollton (host)
Carrollton's 7A competition is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. They will have a matchup with four-seed Osborne, and if they advance, they would then face the winner of Grayson and Mill Creek for a chance to make it to the elite eight state competition.
If they come away with a win, they will be headed to Buford for 7A state competition on the 21st.
Central (host)
Central's 4A action is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. The Lions will begin with Burke County, and if they advance, they will play the winner of Stone Mountain and Cairo.
The 4A state elite eight will be hosted at Lovett School in Atlanta on the 21st.
Haralson Co.
Haralson County enters their portion of the 2A bracket as a three seed. The Rebels will travel to Landmark Christian School in Fairburn, where action will begin at 9 a.m.
Haralson will start off with a contest against Southwest (Macon), and if they advance, they will face the winner of Landmark (host team) and Dodge County. The 2A elite eight will be held at Jeff Davis High School on the 21st.
Heard Co.
Heard County is a three seed in their section of the single-A bracket, and they will travel to Trion this Saturday, where action will begin at 9 a.m. The Braves will face Dublin, and with a win they would face the winner of Trion (host team) and Charlton County.
The single-A elite eight round will also be held at Trion, so if Heard advances, they will make the same trip as this week on the 21st.
Mt. Zion
Mt. Zion enters their section of the single-A bracket as a four seed. They will travel to East Laurens, where action will begin at 9 a.m. The Eagles take on the host East Laurens to begin the day, and with a win, they face the winner of Crawford County and Dade County.
Should Mt. Zion advance, the single-A elite eight round will also be held at Trion on the 21st.
Temple (host)
Temple's single-A action is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. The Tigers will begin the day with a matchup with Swainsboro. With a win, Temple moves on to face the winner of Armuchee and Schley County.
Again, the single-A elite eight round will be hosted at Trion on the 21st.
Villa Rica (host)
Villa Rica's 5A bracket action is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. The Wildcats will begin the morning against Eagles Landing, and with a win, they would face the winner of Eastside and Arabia Mountain.
Should Villa Rica advance, the 5A elite eight round will be played at Jones County High School on the 21st.
