VR Wrestler

Villa Rica is one of five local schools that will be hosting state wrestling preliminary rounds on Saturday.

 Photo by Michael Valentine

Many coverage area high schools will be participating in the preliminary round of state wrestling team duals on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Bremen, Carrollton, Central, Temple and Villa Rica all enter the state preliminary round as region-champion one seeds; therefore, they will host the other teams in their portion of the bracket this weekend.

