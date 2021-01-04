A New Year’s Day brawl on Adamson Square resulted in two men spending their start to 2021 in the Carroll County Jail.
A video has circulated on social media that shows two men fighting on Adamson Square, just two hours after the ball dropped on New Year’s. The video, which has been shared on Facebook over 2,000 times, shows the fight outside the Irish Bred Pub and subsequent police intervention.
Alexander Gaines, 22 of Heflin, Alabama, and Hunter Benefield, 22 of Carrollton, were both arrested by Carrollton Police Department, and have since been released.
Gaines was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, for affray and public drunkenness, and Benefield was charged with disorderly conduct for public drunkenness and obstruction of a police officer.
According to a police department report, Carrollton officers observed a fight break out at 2 a.m. in the area of the Irish Bred Pub when multiple men started arguing, yelling, and throwing punches.
One officer grabbed one man who “appeared to be in the center of the altercation” however security at the Irish Bred Pub yelled that the man was not involved and was instead trying to break up the fight, according to police.
While the officer was holding this man, who was not identified by police, Gaines allegedly came up and began to throw punches at him, according to police. Gaines was placed in handcuffs and temporarily resisted before the officer was able to cuff him.
When another officer arrived on scene during the fight, he saw a man identified as Benefield “engaged in a struggle with another male” and arguing with Irish Bred Pub security, according to police.
The officer attempted to handcuff him, however he resisted being handcuffed as well, prompting the officer to “leg [sweep]” Benefield and “guide him to the ground.”
