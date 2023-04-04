Braves win Crawford series, will play for a region title

Heard County's John Paul Awbrey had four RBIs in last Friday's series-winning game over Crawford County. Heard will play Lamar County next week with a chance at a region title.

 File Photo by Tucker Cole

FRANKLIN, Ga. — Heard County baseball closed out a key region win in a double header last Friday, defeating Crawford County 14-4 in the nightcap to win the three-game series.

With this series win, the Braves (10-8, 5-1) are in first place in A-DII Area 4, and they have one more series left with the second-place Lamar County (15-6, 4-2) to seal a region championship and get a one seed for the GHSA playoffs.

Trending Videos