Braves win Crawford series, will play for a region title

FRANKLIN, Ga. — Heard County baseball closed out a key region win in a double header last Friday, defeating Crawford County 14-4 in the nightcap to win the three-game series.
With this series win, the Braves (10-8, 5-1) are in first place in A-DII Area 4, and they have one more series left with the second-place Lamar County (15-6, 4-2) to seal a region championship and get a one seed for the GHSA playoffs.
The Lamar County series tips off next Tuesday at home for the Braves with a single game, and it will conclude with a double header that Friday in Barnesville, Ga.
For Heard County, it was a tough start to last Friday's twin bill with Crawford. The Braves rolled into Friday following Wednesday's 5-3 win, but the Eagles earned 19 hits on their way to a 20-3 win to start the double header.
But the Braves turned that narrative on its head to end the night, finding eleven hits of their own while limiting Crawford to just two in the 14-4, five-inning win.
John Paul Awbrey led the offensive attack for Heard with three hits in three at bats with four RBIs, followed by Tyler Lasseter who went two-for-four at the plate with three runs batted in.
Connell White was the winning pitcher for the Braves, starting and lasting the full five-inning game, limiting Crawford to just two earned runs on two hits while hurling ten strikeouts.
Heard put up three runs batting in the bottom of the first, thanks to singles by Awbrey and Tyler Lasseter, as well as a ball put into play by Max Lasseter.
Crawford cut into the lead with a two-run home run in the next half inning, but that was as close as the Eagles got for the rest of the night.
After Carter Coleman scored on a wild pitch, Awbrey's first of two doubles scored two runs, stretching the Braves' lead to 7-2.
One inning later, the Braves benefitted from three different walks and balls put into play by River White, Trevor Hansford and Logan Cammon, adding four to their lead to make it 11-2, on the verge of a run rule.
Both teams were blanked in the fourth inning, but Crawford surged in the top of the fifth, scoring two runs on a double and a ground out.
But Heard County put up yet another three-plus run inning to answer, starting with Cammon's RBI single. Tyler Lasseter upped the game to a ten-point run rule with a two-RBI single, closing out the region series win.
The Braves were scheduled to play Valley (Ala.) this Tuesday in non-region spring break action before their key series against Lamar County next week.
