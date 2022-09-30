PEACHTREE CITY — It took overtime for the Heard County Braves to trail. It was the worst time for the Heard County Braves to trail.
On 4th and 15 from the McIntosh 20, the Braves’ quarterback Shaun Swafford, threw to the corner of the end zone where L.J. Green out-leaped his defender for the touchdown.
On the two-point play Swafford was stopped just before crossing the goal line, and the Braves fell just short 35-34.
McIntosh took the ball first and got a 20-yard touchdown pass after a false-start penalty pushed the Chiefs back. The extra point put McIntosh up 35-28.
The Braves watched a 14-point lead evaporate in regulation and after both teams watched potential game-winning drives stall, Heard County had one more slim chance to win in regulation taking over at their own 13 with 52.7 seconds left, but elected to go into overtime.
It was not a methodical first half for the Braves. In fact, their first offensive plays of each quarter of the first half were different, but yielded identical results.
Heard County’s first play on offense was set up by a big play from its defense.
Though the Chiefs got the ball to start the game, it was Heard County that struck first. After a pick by RoRo Edmonson, who returned the ball to the six, the Braves Dareon Pearson scored on the next play taking a quick 7-0 lead after the extra point.
McIntosh answered on the next drive thanks to a two-yard run by Malone. The extra point tied the game at 7-7 with 7:11 to go in the first quarter.
Heard County used some razzle dazzle on the first play of the second quarter. A flee-flicker that found Alijah McKeithern for a 47-yard touchdown pass put the Braves back up by a TD at 14-7.
The Braves dodged a miscue early in the second after a muffed punt was negated by a personal foul penalty on McIntosh which necessitated a re-kick which resulted in Heard getting the football near midfield.
A sack strip on third down, however, turned put McIntosh back on offense.
On the drive, the Chiefs pulled off a fake punt to the Braves’ 13 before Malone ran in for his second TD of the night to tie the game at 14-14 after the extra point.
The Braves snatched another touchdown and the momentum going into halftime when Shaun Swofford found Edmonson on a 19-yard TD pass with 17 seconds to go in the half.
The Braves celebrated a 21-14 lead at the half. That TD was important because the Braves got the ball to start the third quarter.
The Braves wasted no time as they pounded the right side of the Chiefs’ defense culminating in a four-yard touchdown by Mon Jordan. The drive took less than three minutes. With 9:04 to play in the third quarter, Heard County led 28-14.
But that lead didn’t hold up. McIntosh got a TD late in the third and was driving going into the fourth while holding the Braves from sustaining the momentum that gave them a two-TD lead.
But a fourth-down stop with 8:37 to go at the Braves’ 18 allowed Heard County to run some time off the clock.
The Chiefs got the ball back and found the end zone on a 31-yard TD pass on 4th and 20 with 2:41 to go to tie the game at 28-28.
