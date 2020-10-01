The Heard County Lady Braves pounded out nine hits and held Haralson County off the scoreboard on their way to a 9-0 victory Wednesday.
The Lady Braves had 11 hits and run-ruled the Lady Rebels in five innings.
Lady Braves freshman Lily Rae Fulford pitched the entire game, not allowing any walks from a single hitter with only 56 total pitches thrown.
Lady Braves juniors Mackenzie White and Emma Helton went 2-for-3 at the plate. White had 4 RBIs and hit her 12th home run of the season, while Helton stole a base and converted a run.
Senior Alyssa Hall and freshman Aubree Ussery both struck two hits at the plate.
Wednesday’s victory clinched the No. 1 seed for the Lady Braves this season, allowing Heard County to host the 5AA region tournament on Oct. 13 and Oct. 15.
Heard County’s following match is against Northside High School in Columbus on Monday, Oct. 5.
