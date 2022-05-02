Heard County baseball fell to the Model Blue Devils at scores of 10-1 and 2-1 on Friday. With these two losses, the Braves season came to an end in the first round of state playoffs.
In the first game, Heard County had an early 1-0 lead after batting in the top of the first, as Will Alford crossed home plate on a single by Isaiah O’Neal. Unfortunately for the Braves, that would be their last run of the game, and Model would go on to gradually score ten runs afterwards.
Model jumped out to a fast start in the game as they scored on a double by Jacob Brock and a sacrifice fly by Drake Swiger in the first inning, and a wild pitch and singles by Brock and Jace Armstrong in the second inning.
The Blue Devils then went on to put up three runs in the fourth inning, including hits by Chastain, Armstrong, and Swiger who all sent runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Chastain took the win for Model. The ace allowed three hits and one run over six innings, striking out a remarkable 15 Heard County batters. Model’s Brock threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Connell White took the loss for Heard County on the mound, surrendering eight runs on nine hits over three and two-thirds innings, striking out three. Jacob Watts and Sammy Calhoun took their turns on the mound.
Model launched two home runs in game one, and both of them came in the fourth inning. Armstrong had a homer over centerfield on the first pitch of his at-bat, and Chastain launched a shot over left field on an 0-1 count.
The Blue Devils totaled 12 hits in the game, led by Armstrong with three hits in four at bats. Model did not commit a single error in the field.
Heard County found only three hits in the game from the likes of Tyler Lasseter, O’Neal, and Alford. After the first inning, it was a difficult night for Heard County from the plate.
Game two was a low-scoring, pitching showdown. Model was able to squeeze out a run in the third inning to take a 2-1 lead, a run that turned out to be the winning score.
Just like in game one, the highlight of game two for Heard County came in the first inning. After the Braves’ first two batters flew out and lined out, John Paul Awbrey stepped up to bat. Model's pitcher delivered the first pitch, and it was a ball. On the next pitch, Awbrey found the barrel of the bat and nailed a solo home run to left field to again put Heard ahead 1-0 early.
Model then evened things up at 1-1 in the top of the second inning when Dillon Silver singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run. This was the Blue Devils only run of the second inning, but they would go on to take the lead for good in the third as Brock crossed home plate on an Armstrong ground-out.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Armstrong was the winning pitcher for Model, surrendering one run on five hits over seven innings, striking out six Heard County batters and walking zero. Calhoun took the loss for Heard County. He surrendered two runs on six hits while pitching a full seven innings, striking out five and walking one.
Model’s Silver found the most production against Heard County’s Calhoun with two hits in three at bats. Heard County’s hits came from five different batters, including Alford, Awbrey, O’Neal, Calhoun and Chris Pruitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.