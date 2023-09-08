Braves offense struggles in Pulpwood Classic defeat

Braves’ Freshman Linebacker Ben Schory making a tackle on the Cavaliers’ quarterback Blake Harrington during Heard’s 38-6 defeat

 Photo by Noah Schroyer

The Heard County Braves could not stop the run game of the Callaway Cavaliers Friday night as the Cavaliers went on to score five rushing touchdowns split amongst four different players. The Cavaliers went on to win the pulpwood classic 38-6 handing the Braves their third straight loss to open the season.

The single bright spot for the Braves in the first half was two goal line stops. The first stop led to a field goal on the opening drive. The second led to a turnover on downs at the three yard line. Hart single handedly marched the Cavaliers down the field for the first two touchdowns to include getting the hand off on the three straight plays, finally scoring on the third attempt making the score 17-0.