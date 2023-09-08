Braves offense struggles in Pulpwood Classic defeat

The Heard County Braves could not stop the run game of the Callaway Cavaliers Friday night as the Cavaliers went on to score five rushing touchdowns split amongst four different players. The Cavaliers went on to win the pulpwood classic 38-6 handing the Braves their third straight loss to open the season.
The single bright spot for the Braves in the first half was two goal line stops. The first stop led to a field goal on the opening drive. The second led to a turnover on downs at the three yard line. Hart single handedly marched the Cavaliers down the field for the first two touchdowns to include getting the hand off on the three straight plays, finally scoring on the third attempt making the score 17-0.
The Cavaliers backup quarterback Blake Harrington got involved in the running game, rolling out of the pocket and breaking a tackle in the open field for a 23 yard touchdown run to bring the score to 24-0.
When it looked like the Braves were going to utilize the passing game, two back to back passes from Ethan Tisdale were dropped. Tisdale dropped back looking to find LJ Green on third down, but overthrew his target leading to a 24-0 halftime score.
The second play of the second half finally saw the Braves pick up their first firstdown of the game thanks to a 15 yard rush from Jack Banks.
On the second and 10 that followed, Tisdale rolled out of the pocket evading a tackle and finding Rashaud Burden for a 50 yard pass. Burden was eventually forced out of bounds by Taquavious Cameron at the one yard line.
On second down, Tisdale bounced out to the left and stretched into the end zone to make the score 24-6 after a missed two point conversion.
The Cavaliers starting quarterback, Deshun Coleman scrambled under pressure on the next drive and proceeded to run 76 yards to extend the lead once again. After a swift four and out, Cam Tucker picked up a rushing touchdown of his own to bring the score to 38-6
The Cavaliers played their second string most of the fourth quarter as the Braves offense continued to struggle to get the ball down the field leading to a final score of 38-6.
The Braves move to 0-3 after the loss and will be on the road to face the Rabun County Tigers next Friday.
