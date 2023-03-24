I only write about baseball a couple of times a year, which requires great restraint because I think about it every day.

First, a shout-out to my lovely wife Cindy, who did not like baseball when we tied the knot in 1983. For the first seven years of our marriage, it wasn’t easy being an Atlanta Braves fan. They had won 89 games and a division title in 1982, but by 1989 they had a firm grip on last place. However, I stayed on the bandwagon through thin and thin.

