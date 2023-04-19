Braves earn region title in nightcap thriller

BARNESVILLE, Ga. — After a walk-off win to start the series and a 9-2 loss in game two, Heard County Braves baseball held on to beat Lamar County 5-4 in the second game of a double header on Friday, clinching the region title and ensuring a one seed for the Class A Division-I state tournament.
Will Alford earned the win on the mound for the Braves, pitching six and one thirds innings while allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits with five strikeouts.
Down 5-2 going into the bottom of the seventh, Lamar scored two runs on a pair of RBI singles, but Sammy Holliday entered the game out of the bullpen to toss the final two thirds of an inning in relief, ending the Trojans' comeback with a fly out and a strikeout.
Heard County built their lead early, scoring two runs in the top of the first as Alford found home plate on a ball put into play by Blake Oldham and John Paul Awbrey scored on a wild pitch.
They added one more to that in the second frame, as Trevor Hansford scored thanks to an error on a bunt by Alford.
The Braves went up by as much as five runs after the fourth inning, as Carter Coleman's sac fly scored one run and Jacob Watts stole home plate just before a pick off at first base ended the inning.
Offensively, it was all Lamar County after this point, but the Braves did just enough to hold onto the lead in crunch time to end with the one-point win and the region crown.
The Braves (12-12) end the season with a 7-2 record in region play, winning all four of their region series with sweeps over Crawford County and Temple.
They will close out the regular season at Bowdon this Friday at 5:55 p.m.
