Braves earn region title in nightcap thriller

A bunt by Will Alford put Heard County up 3-0 in the second inning. Alford also earned the win on the mound, pitching six and one thirds innings.

 File Photo by Tucker Cole

BARNESVILLE, Ga. — After a walk-off win to start the series and a 9-2 loss in game two, Heard County Braves baseball held on to beat Lamar County 5-4 in the second game of a double header on Friday, clinching the region title and ensuring a one seed for the Class A Division-I state tournament.

Will Alford earned the win on the mound for the Braves, pitching six and one thirds innings while allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits with five strikeouts.

