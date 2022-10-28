TEMPLE — Heard County took an early three-touchdown lead and did not look back in a 28-14 region win over Temple on Friday.

Heard got off to a fast start on offense. On their first play from scrimmage, Dereon Pearson carried the rock for a ten-yard first down. Then, a 27-yard completion from Shaun Swofford to L.J. Green put Heard in Temple territory, and a few plays later, Pearson capped the drive off with a three-yard rushing score.

