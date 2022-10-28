TEMPLE — Heard County took an early three-touchdown lead and did not look back in a 28-14 region win over Temple on Friday.
Heard got off to a fast start on offense. On their first play from scrimmage, Dereon Pearson carried the rock for a ten-yard first down. Then, a 27-yard completion from Shaun Swofford to L.J. Green put Heard in Temple territory, and a few plays later, Pearson capped the drive off with a three-yard rushing score.
It was quite the opposite start for Temple’s offense. On their first play from scrimmage, the C.J. Gray fumbled on a carry to the left, and Heard County’s Todd Huey Jr. recovered. One play later, Swofford connected with Green on a go route down the left side for another Braves score.
Heard County led 14-0 with 8:19 still left in the first quarter.
Temple traveled all the way to the Heard 30-yard line on their next drive, but a 16-yard loss on a fumbled snap put the Tigers far behind the chains, and they were forced to punt.
Vaughn placed the punt inside Heard County’s ten-yard line, but from there, Heard County would put together a 13-play touchdown drive, one that ended in a 28-yard pass from Swofford to Green into double coverage in the end zone.
Heard County was ahead by three scores, 21-0, with over eight minutes left in the first half, but it did not take long for Temple to get on the board after that.
A 49-yard catch and run by McClann Metayer put Temple on the Braves’ one-yard line, and Vaughn punched in the Tigers’ first score of the night, making it 21-7.
Late in the second quarter, a one-handed grab by A.J. McKeithern put Heard County on the Temple two-yard line, but a fumble on the goal line kept the score 21-7 going into the half.
The beginning of the second half was very different from the start of the first. On Temple’s first offensive play, Vaughn busted through the right side, stiff-armed a Heard County defender, and ran in for a 69-yard score. Suddenly, it was a one score game, 21-14.
Later in the third, Heard County had fourth and eight in Temple territory, but Swofford found Max Lasseter for a 30-plus yard gain. Pearson ran for a four-yard score two plays later to re-establish the Braves’ lead, 28-14.
This score held true through the fourth, as Heard County’s Roro Edmondson had two interceptions on deep throws to help keep Temple out of the end zone.
