Braves breeze by Claxton in first round

FRANKLIN — Earning run-rule wins of 11-1 and 19-1 in Friday’s double header with Claxton, the Heard County Braves punched their ticket to the second round of the Class A Division-I baseball playoffs.
The Braves tallied a total of 20 hits through both games, scoring 30 runs in a combined seven batted innings.
Game One
Heard County scored five runs in the first inning to take the lead for good in game one’s 11-1 win.
With three runs already on the board in the first, Max Lasseter hit a two-run home run over right field, extending the lead to 5-0.
The Braves added on with four more runs in the second inning and stretched the game to a run-rule deficit, 11-0, with two more runs in the third.
Claxton’s only score of the night took a home run, as Caden Sikes hit a solo shot with one away in the top of the fourth. Still, Heard County led by ten and one more scoreless inning for Claxton closed the game at the four and a half inning mark.
Sammy Calhoun got the start on the mound for the Braves and pitched the full five defensive innings, tossing four strikeouts while allowing one earned run on three hits.
In the eight-hit total game, Will Alford and Trevor Hansford led the team in hits with two each on three at bats, while Blake Oldham and Lasseter had the most runs batted in with two each.
Game Two
The nightcap of the series took just three innings, with Heard County scoring eight runs in the first inning and adding on eleven more in the second racking up 12 hits in total.
Max Lasseter again had a homer for the Braves in the win, another two-run shot to make it a 5-0 lead.
His homer was preceded by an RBI triple by Tyler Lasseter as well as a two-RBI double by Oldham.
RBI hits by Carter Coleman, Alford, and Hansford capped off the first inning at 8-0 Braves.
Claxton got on the board in the bottom of that frame as a runner stole home plate, but that was just before a line out ended the inning.
Heard County’s eleven-run inning started out with a strikeout, but following were seven walks, three singles, two doubles, one error, and the final run scored on a ground ball into a fielders’ choice.
For the game, Alford, Tyler Lasseter, Oldham and Coleman all had two hits each to lead the offensive explosion. Alford had the most runs batted in with three.
Claxton put five differnt pitchers on the mound, and only one, Hunter Taylor, lasted more than one inning.
On Heard County’s side, Connell White picked up the win with two innings pitched while Sammy Holliday pitched one inning in relief.
Heard County (14-13) will now host two-seed Bacon County (16-12) on Thursday May 4 with game three on the 5th, if needed. The starting double header is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and game three would be at 1 p.m., weather permitting in both cases.
