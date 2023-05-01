Braves breeze by Claxton in first round

Max Lasseter a home run in each game as Heard County defeated Claxton 11-1 in game one and 19-1 in game two.

 File Photo by Tucker Cole

FRANKLIN — Earning run-rule wins of 11-1 and 19-1 in Friday’s double header with Claxton, the Heard County Braves punched their ticket to the second round of the Class A Division-I baseball playoffs.

The Braves tallied a total of 20 hits through both games, scoring 30 runs in a combined seven batted innings.

