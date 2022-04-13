It was a remarkable victory for Heard County on senior night Tuesday. The Braves won the game in the first inning, as they knocked in twelve runs while Haralson County struggled to find an answer.
Haralson County started on offense, and they put the ball in play. Holden Davis made his way to second base, taking advantage of an error in the field and a wild pitch by Heard’s Aidan Boyd, but the Rebels could not drive in a run, ending the top of the first with a fly out from Colton Sanders.
Then, Heard County’s bats caught fire in the bottom of the inning. Seniors Will Alford, Blayne Barlow, and John Paul Awbrey loaded the bases, and fittingly senior Isaiah O’Neal knocked in the first two runs of the game with a two-RBI single into left field.
The Braves did not stop there. Blake Oldham and Connell White added on RBI singles to nearly the same spot in left-center field to put Heard County up 4-0 with just one out. As Oldham stole the fifth run of the inning, making it 5-0, Haralson County decided it was time for a pitching change.
Haralson’s normal starting pitcher Colton Sanders started the game on the mound, but he had trouble finding a rhythm against Heard County. He pitched just the first third of the first inning, allowing five runs and walking two.
Haralson went to Logan Addison out of the bullpen to try to clean up the inning, but the Braves simply had a keen eye for the ball. The biggest hits the Braves had against Addison were when Barlow stepped up to the plate again and delivered a two-RBI double to the right-field wall and when O’neal knocked down another two-RBI double.
The last score of the inning would be when O’neal crossed the plate on an errant throw to first base. Haralson finally ended the inning as Boyd grounded out to shortstop Davis, but the game was 12-0, and it proved to be an insurmountable lead.
The rest of the game was scoreless. Haralson County pitchers Addison and later Tucker Wade calmed down Heard’s first inning explosion. Boyd took the win for Heard County, pitching a shutout on four hits and three strikeouts against a Haralson County team that recently put up 16 runs against Callaway.
Heard County racked up 13 total hits on the night, highlighted by O’neal who went three-for-three at the plate with four RBIs coming in the 12-run first inning.
