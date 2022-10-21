By BRUCE GUTHRIE AND TUCKER COLE
MOUNT ZION — Once the Heard County Braves got in front, the Mount Zion Eagles couldn’t catch up and fell 28-10 in a rare Thursday night game at home.
It took barely a minute and a half for Heard County to strike first. A 34-yard TD catch by A.J. McKeithern from 34 yards out with 10:26 to play in the first quarter. The play was made immediately after Heard County converted on 4th down and less than a yard.
The Eagles did manage to answer with a 32-yard field goal from freshman Alan Augustin at the 3:48 mark of the first quarter. That cut the Braves’ lead to 7-3.
The Braves tacked on another touchdown with 48 seconds to go in the first quarter on a one-yard dive play.
Heard County held the 14-3 cushion going into the second quarter.
The same 34-yard line that Heard County got their first touchdown is where the Eagles got their first trip to the end zone. Alex Zelaya broke to the right side with a 34-yard run with 6:29 to go in the first half.
The Eagles got a break recovering a fumble on their own 28.
But critical mistakes wiped away the opportunity including a rare offensive face mask penalty that negated a long pass play downfield and a delay of game.
Heard County had their chances to pull away from the Eagles as well. The aforementioned fumble was followed offensively by one final drive before half.
But Spradlin’s sack on third down near midfield stalled the Braves who punted just ahead of the halftime whistle forcing Heard County to settle for a 14-10 lead.
After Mt. Zion stalled quickly on their opening first-half drive, Heard County chewed up clock and got a 21-yard touchdown pass at the 5:01 mark of the third quarter.
Down 21-10, the Eagles needed an answer.
That answer appeared to come loud and proud on Mt. Zion’s ensuing drive.
Preston Denney broke away for a 71-yard touchdown around the left sideline. But a holding call pushed the Eagles back to their own 20.
After a sack of Zelaya, the Eagles were forced to punt.
The fourth quarter started with the Braves leading Mt. Zion 21-10.
McKeithern made a play on defense in the fourth quarter when he picked off a pass by Zelaya.
McKeithern’s second pick of the night came with just under two and a half minutes to go. He returned the interception to the Eagles’ 15.
Heard County tacked on one more TD to set the final.
Mt. Zion rushed for 168 yards led by Zelaya’s 68 yards and Denney’s 50 yards. The Eagles gained 190 yards of total offense.
The Eagles are at home next week against Christian Heritage while the Braves are at Temple.
In Dalton, The Central Lions got back on track in region play on Thursday night with a 51-6 win over Southeast Whitfield County, led by freshman running back Jonaz Walton who had three touchdowns on the night.
The win marks the Lions’ first in region play and puts Central at 5-3 on the season with a region record of 1-2. They have two more region games left to play before a potential postseason appearance.
Southeast took an early 6-0 lead, but a 17-yard swing pass from Devan Powell to Walton in the right flat tied the game at six. With Cam Cochran’s extra point, Central took a 7-6 lead.
Central’s defense did not allow another score after Southeast’s first drive, and the Lion offense would only add to the lead continually through the rest of the contest.
Vicari Swain scored on a screen pass, and Kameron Edge added on the next score, putting Central up 20-6 at the half.
Walton had two rushing scores to begin the second half, and Powell took a QB keeper for a score of his own, giving Central a 41-6 lead.
This gave the Lions a chance to give some young players a chance to have varsity playing time in a running-clock fourth quarter.
The Central defense continued the near shutout through the fourth, and the offense added on a field goal and a touchdown by freshman running back Zaylend Person.
This was Central’s first win since Northgate in mid-September. The Lions will finish out the season with two straight home region games against Northwest Whitfield and Heritage.
