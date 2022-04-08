Bremen and Heard County split a doubleheader on Thursday. In the first game, Bremen ran away with eight runs in the fourth to win 11-2, and in the second, Heard's Blayne Barlow hit a walk-off RBI single to win it 3-2.
Bremen defeated Heard County 11-2 on Thursday thanks to eight runs in the fourth inning. Heard County narrowly avoided the 10-run, five-inning run rule.
The game was close in the early going. Bremen went up early in the first, scoring a pair of runs on a Ty Morris double and another on an RBI single from Dylan Huey. After that, Heard County was able to calm things back down for a time.
Connell White started the game for Heard County, and after the first inning, he pitched shutouts in the second and third, allowing the Braves to pull within one, as Tyler Lasseter and Chris Pruitt found their way home on a second-base error and a passed ball, respectively.
The Blue Devils broke things open in the fourth with eight runs. The first five runs came at the tail end of White’s time on the mound. After a 2-RBI single by Aiden Price, Central went to Sammy Holliday out of the bullpen. Holliday went on to surrender three more runs to the Blue Devils, ending the inning with what would be the final score of the game at 11-2.
Bremen’s Morris, Easton White, Price, Sully Senft, and AJ Lipham all contributed in the big fourth inning with RBIs.
Jake Steed started on the mound for Bremen, going one and one-third innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out one. However, it was ultimately pitching by Denver Crook and Mitchell Sauls that sealed the win.
Crook went two and two-thirds innings allowing no runs on three hits. Sauls was perhaps Bremen’s most efficient pitcher in the game, cleaning up through the final three innings with no runs on two hits and six strikeouts.
Blake Matthews went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Blue Devils in hits, while Morris led Bremen in RBIs with a total of three. John Paul Awbrey led Heard County with two hits in four at bats.
The second game of the night was a low-scoring, extra-innings, late-night, walk-off win for Heard County. The hero of the game was Barlow, who had an RBI single to win the game 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth.
The game was tied at 1-1 after the first inning of play, as Bremen’s Will Hindman was walked home and Heard County’s Isaiah O’Neal hit an RBI triple. Bremen went on to take a 2-1 lead in the third with an RBI single from Huey.
That was until Heard County tied it back up at 2-2 in the fourth with White at the plate. White hit an RBI single on a fast ground ball into right field. This tying score proved to be enough to carry the game into extra innings.
Pitching was strong for both teams, as each school ended with eight total strikeouts in the game. Noah Walker, Caden Johnson, and Blake Matthews all had a significant stint on the mound for Bremen.
Sammy Calhoun went six innings for Heard County, and Aidan Boyd entered to close the game, starting in the seventh inning. Calhoun allowed two runs on six hits and struck out seven Bremen batters. Boyd pitched a no-hitter through the final two innings, including one strikeout.
Boyd forced Bremen to go three-up-three-down in the top of the first extra inning. Then, it was Matthews’ turn on the mound.
Matthews got in trouble fairly quickly. The bases were loaded despite two strikeouts by the pitcher, and Barlow stepped up to the plate. On the first pitch of the at-bat, Barlow blasted a ground ball to center field, and Will Alford ran in for the winning run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.