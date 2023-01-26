Mr. Brandon Coates, age 19, of Lilburn, GA died on January 14, 2023. Celebration of Life services will held on Saturday, January 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Lithonia Chapel, 5843 Redan Rd, Lithonia GA 30058. Viewing will be Friday January 27, 2023 from 2-6 PM at our Lithonia Chapel. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. 770-836-0044.

