Master Brandon Almon Jr. age 9, of Carrollton, GA died on July 2, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Wednesday July 12, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at In The Master’s Hands, 290 Kingsbridge Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117, Pastor Ricky Mitchell, Eulogist; Pastor Christopher Bonner, Officiating. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Tuesday July 11, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Brandon Almon, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.