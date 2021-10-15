Brandi Clay Turner, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on October 13, 2021. She was 48.
Brandi was born on February 2, 1973 in Carrollton, Georgia to Charlie Clay and Mary Joyce Price. She was a 1992 graduate of Bowdon High School and was the Manager and Co-Owner of Iven’s Hardwoods. Brandi was a kind soul with a sweet smile and had a heart of gold. She loved her family and friends and will be missed tremendously by them all.
Brandi was preceded in death by her sister, Tonyia Lea Clay.
She is survived by her husband, Chris Turner; her children and their spouses, Morgan and Brandon Jones, Savannah and Levi Huff, and Iven Ross Turner; her parents, Mary Joyce Price and Charlie and Jackie Clay; her mother-in-law, Kathy Garrett; her siblings and their spouses, Corey and Cheryl Clay, Matthew and Andrea Pawley, and Kimberly and Jamie Willis; and her grandchildren, Brantley and Maddie Rae Jones.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Gary Stewart will officiate and Mr. Corey Clay will offer a eulogy. Pallbearers will be Byron Thomason, Alan Thompson, Shane Williams, Scott McCormick, Derek Mastin, Michael Rose, Glenn Saxon, and Matt Smith. Interment will follow at Macedonia Baptist Cemetery with Bro. Gearold Thompson, Jr. conducting the committal services.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 4:00 till 8:00 p.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
