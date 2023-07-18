Brandi Boddy selected as Gulf South's NCAA Woman of the Year nominee

INDIANAPOLIS — West Georgia's Brandi Boddy and Lee's Haley Schubert are the Gulf South Conference's nominees for the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.
The NCAA Woman of the Year award, established in 1991, recognizes graduating female student-athletes for excellence in academics, athletics, community service, and leadership throughout their college careers. This year's record-breaking number of 619 female student-athletes were nominated by NCAA member schools and span 24 different sports represented across all three NCAA divisions, including 128 total nominees from Division II.
Boddy was a four-time indoor and outdoor track & field letter winner at West Georgia, capturing U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) all-region honors a combined six times, including four-consecutive years during the indoor season. She was also a two-time GSC Field Athlete of the Year, three-time First Team All-GSC performer, and three-time GSC Indoor Track & Field Champion in shot put. In the 2023, the UWG thrower competed in the NCAA Indoor National Championships, qualifying in the weight throw event.
Academically, Boddy, received a Bachelor and Master's degree in Criminology, posting an undergraduate grade point average of 3.15. Her dedication to the classroom also earned her three GSC All-Academic Team nods, four GSC Honor Roll accolades, and a two USTFCCCA Academic All-Region mentions.
Schubert was a five-time women's basketball letter winner at Lee, finishing ranked third among GSC leaders in career points (2,284), sixth in field goals made (832), and ninth in career assists (521). As a result, her list of laurels on the court include three Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) All-America nods, four-time First Team All-GSC selection, 2018-19 GSC Freshman of the Year, and two D2CCA All-Region First Team honors.
Academically, Schubert majored in Information System, graduating from Lee with her Bachelor's in Spring 2022 with a 3.71 GPA. Since then she been working to complete her Master's of Business Administration and set to finish in Summer 2023. She was named to the GSC All-Academic Team three times, was a four-time GSC Honor Roll recipient, as well as inducted to the Phi Eta Sigma National Honors and the Chi Alpha Sigma Honor Society in 2021.
GSC member institutions also nominated three other student-athletes for 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year consideration, including West Georgia's Ainsley Cowart, Valdosta State's Morgan Hill, and Montevallo's Hannah Waki.
Boddy and Schubert will now have the chance to be selected as Top 30 Woman of the Year nominees by the Woman of the Year Selection Committee, made up of representatives from NCAA membership. The committee will choose 10 honorees from each division, announced in October, with further rounds of voting narrowing the field down to three finalists from each division and then the announcement of the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year at the NCAA Convention in Phoenix, Arizona in January of 2024.
To learn more about the award program and previous winners, visit ncaa.org/woty.
