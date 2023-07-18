Brandi Boddy selected as Gulf South's NCAA Woman of the Year nominee

The Gulf South Conference selected UWG's Brandi Boddy as one of their two nominees for the NCAA's Woman of the Year Award.

 UWG Athletics

INDIANAPOLIS — West Georgia's Brandi Boddy and Lee's Haley Schubert are the Gulf South Conference's nominees for the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

The NCAA Woman of the Year award, established in 1991, recognizes graduating female student-athletes for excellence in academics, athletics, community service, and leadership throughout their college careers. This year's record-breaking number of 619 female student-athletes were nominated by NCAA member schools and span 24 different sports represented across all three NCAA divisions, including 128 total nominees from Division II.