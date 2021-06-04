Hundreds of bicyclists from across the state and region will be streaming into Carroll County on Tuesday as the 41st annual Bike Ride Across Georgia (BRAG) returns.
The stop in Carrollton is part of the BRAG tour's weeklong 225-mile journey that begins today, June 5, at Lookout Mountain, Tennessee, and ends in Columbus on June 12.
Carrollton is the only town on the route through western Georgia in which riders will stay for two-days, June 8-9. Single-day stops will be made in LaFayette, Cave Springs, Senoia, LaGrange, and Columbus. Approximately 60 miles is covered each day.
While in Carrollton, riders will take excursions on the GreenBelt, enjoy a music festival, be able to go canoeing, kayaking, or zip lining, and visit a local brewery. A movie will be shown at The Amp in downtown Carrollton on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and live music at The Amp on Wednesday will be performed by the David Pippin Group from 4 to 6 p.m., while the ‘80s music group, the 80ators, will perform from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
During the day, visits to the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum and Banning Mill are being promoted, as well as time at the Lakeshore Natatorium during the facility’s regular hours.
According to a representative of BRAG, Carrollton is one of the most popular destinations for bikers because of the activities that are available and the wide variety of restaurants, hence the two-day stay here.
In addition to lodging at local hotels and motels from which shuttle transportation will be provided, many of the cyclists will encamp on athletic practice fields at Carrollton High School, as well as use the the various parking available there.
