Bradey Curtis Pike of Wadley, Alabama, passed away August 6, 2022. He was 20.
Bradey was born on July 3, 2002 in Carrollton, Georgia to Richey Pike and Katherine Cox Pike. He was a graduate of Wadley High School where he played the drums in the marching band. In high school, he was part of the trade school where he enjoyed learning about auto mechanics. Bradey was a wonderful young man with a deep love for his family and Jesus. He loved hunting and fishing with his Daddy. Bradey enjoyed his corvette and loved being an uncle. He will be deeply missed by all who loves him. His family covets your prayers during this time. Bradey was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandparents, maternal great-grandparents, his Poppy Douglas Pike, and cousin Billey Gilley. He is survived by his parents Richey and Katherine Pike, his sister Brooklyn Carroll (John Herndon), niece Luna Herndon, his great-grandmother Hazel Calhoun, his paternal grandmother Lonetta Pike, and his maternal grandparents JW and Barbara Cox, his uncles Joshua (Ashley) Pike and Jason (Joni) Cox, his aunt Carol (Dwan) Holloway, his cousins Rayna, Jacob, Emmy and Milley Holloway, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
