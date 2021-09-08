Brad Paris, 60, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
A private memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, and will be streamed live at 4 p.m. from J. Collins Funeral Home’s Facebook page, facebook.com/jcollinsfuneralhome/.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request donations be made to: The Shriners Childrens online at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org in Brad’s Memory
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
