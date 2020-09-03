A veteran Carrollton High School debate coach was recognized by an Ivy League school for supporting and inspiring his students to achieve at high levels.
Richard Bracknell of Temple is the recipient of the 2020 Yale Educator Award, an honor bestowed on teachers and counselors who were instrumental in the success of incoming Yale freshmen — such as Carrollton Class of 2020 graduate Edward Bohannon.
Bracknell, who also serves as Ward 5 councilman and mayor pro tem of Temple, said he was caught off guard when he received notice of his honor.
“I was quite taken back [by the award],” Bracknell said. “I was very appreciative of it, but that’s a pretty distinguished list of educators to be a part of. I’m honored but yet flattered.”
The 36-year-experienced teacher is one of 81 instructors and counselors from around the world who were recognized by the Yale Office of Undergraduate Admissions. All 81 educators represent the top 25% of a nomination pool of 317. This year’s nominees come from 41 states and 19 countries, according to a Yale press release.
Students entering the Yale Class of 2024 were asked to nominate outstanding high school educators who have deeply impacted their lives. Bohannon, an exceptional student as well as an exceptional state-champion debater, nominated Bracknell.
Looking back on the previous four years teaching and coaching the Yale freshman, Bracknell noted that the two grew a strong mentor-student bond that translated to multiple successful debate competitions.
Bohannon achieved his educational success on his own, but Bracknell said he takes pride in helping him reach where he is today.
“Mr. Bracknell’s craft of sharpening young minds has produced CHS debate alumni who have gone on to become significant movers and shakers in our world today,” said David Brooks, CHS principal. “He embraces the intellectual stimulation of debate, and over the years has learned how to challenge his charges, including Edward, to reach their utmost potential. He is truly a mentor in the greatest sense of the word.”
Brooks said Bracknell’s ability churning out state championship teams doesn’t happen by accident.
“Mr. Bracknell is strategic about choosing select competitions that will best prepare his debaters for the ultimate stage,” he said. “In 2018, when the team captured its 10th state title, Mr. Bracknell took his debaters to prestigious tournaments at Harvard and Columbia universities, traveled to south Florida, and even competed across the country in San Jose, Calif.”
The debate coach also holds another distinction — the CHS faculty member who has been selected STAR Teacher through the STAR Student recognition program a record 13 times, another testament to the high regard his debaters place upon him.
Bracknell, who retired 10 years ago but continues to teach and coach on a part-time basis, said helping students achieve their success is what drives him as an educator.
“When I retired, people said I need to do something that I love, so I did,” he said. “I love the coaching of debate and working with students is phenomenal.”
