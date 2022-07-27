The Bremen Police Department have a positive ID on a bank robbery suspect.
On Wednesday, Chief Keith Pesnell told the Times-Georgian that the suspect, Isaac Character of Atlanta, is being sought in connection with the robbery that occurred on Tuesday at Bank OZK in Bremen. Pesnell said he has not been arrested yet.
Pesnell said officers obtained information from witnesses who were in the vehicle with Character and saw the story on television. From those accounts, the suspect was identified and a warrant for Character for armed robbery was obtained.
Pesnell said he believes Character is in Atlanta. BPD is being assisted by Atlanta Police in finding the suspect. Pesnell also said he believes that the public is in no imminent danger.
On Tuesday afternoon police reported that they were looking for a black man wearing a baseball cap and a COVID mask who entered the Bank OZK location at the Highway 27 and 78 intersection and handed the teller a note demanding a "large amount of money" and that he had a bomb. Pesnell said no weapon was seen.
The teller told the suspect that she didn't have that amount, so the suspect took what was available and exited the bank.
Pesnell said the suspect left in a silver Toyota Rav4 in an unknown direction.
"No one was injured," Pesnell said. "We have issued a BOLO, and hope to have an arrest soon."
