Three different local boys' wrestling teams locked in their place at the Georgia High School Association elite eight team duals last week, and today, they will be traveling for a chance to compete for a state title.
Bremen, Central, and Temple are the three teams that have advanced to their respective eight-team state championship tournaments.
For all classes, weigh-in is scheduled for 9 a.m. with a coaches meeting at 9:45. The first rounds are scheduled for 10 a.m.
Bremen
The Blue Devils defeated Lumpkin County 41-33 last Saturday at home to advance to the 3A elite eight, which will be held at Stephens County High School today.
Joining Bremen in the elite eight are Lafayette, Gilmer, Pike County, Franklin County, Ringgold, Gordon Lee, and Columbus. Counting Bremen, Lafayette, Ringgold, and Gordon Lee, four out of the eight teams are from Bremen's region.
The region-champion Blue Devils are slated to face Ringgold in a region rematch to start off the day, and with a win, they will advance to face the winner of Gordon Lee and Columbus for a chance to go to the finals.
Central
The Lions cruised through the preliminary rounds last Saturday, with a 60-24 win over Burke County and a 71-9 win over Cairo, to advance to the 4A elite eight championship duals, which will be held at Lovett School today.
Joining Central in the 4A elite eight are Southeast Whitfield, Lovett, Heritage (Catoosa), North Oconee, Troup, Sonoraville, and Chestatee. Lovett comes into the tournament after winning the state duals in class 2A last season.
The region-champion Lions are scheduled to face Troup in their first contest of the day, and with a win, they would face the winner of Sonoraville and Chestatee for a shot at the finals.
Temple
The Tigers defeated Swainsboro 57-21 and Armuchee 38-26 last Saturday to advance to the single-A elite eight championship duals, held at Trion High School today.
Joining Temple in single-A will be Pepperell, Trion, East Laurens, Commerce, Oglethorpe County, Mt. Pisgah, and Social Circle. Commerce has won six of the last nine single-A team dual championships, and Trion has won two of the past three.
The region-champion Tigers are slated for a matchup with Social Circle to begin the bracket, and with a win, they will face the winner of Mt. Pisgah and Oglethorpe County for a chance to advance to the finals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.