Head coach Reshard Boykin will continue leading the Holy Ground Stallions this year in eight-man football after the program started back up last season.
The Stallions will play a full ten-game schedule in the Division-I GAPPS (Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools) classification.
Holy Ground’s football program started back last season after a two-year hiatus due to lack of interest in the program, according to Boykin.
“The history of Holy Ground Football is so rich,” Boykin said. “Like I said before, coach Perry did an outstanding job starting the program and had a great run from 2013 — their first state championship — all the way up to 2018.”
“The year before last, some of the boys came up to me and asked me if we could start football again. And I took it to Brother Kelly and he made a decision. He said, ‘Okay, alright, it’s your baby, roll with it.’ ”
After a short period of time without a program, Boykin and his staff have been working on certain fundamentals in the offseason, including improving their attack through the air.
“One thing I wanted to work on this summer is our passing game, and we’ve done a lot of passing this summer. We’ve done several five-on-fives, which is just like seven-on-seven for 11-man schools.”
Before he became head coach last season, Boykin was an assistant under Holy Ground’s previous head coach Jamie Perry. According to Boykin, Perry ran a run-heavy scheme that mainly only passed to keep defenses honest, but that will be different this year.
“With the talent we have this year, I feel that we can start airing it out a little bit more. Keeping people a whole lot more honest than what they were, bringing eight people down in the box.”
Two key players the team will be returning this season are Wyatt Farmer, a six-foot-four quarterback/cornerback, and Daniel Buchanan, a guy that will play all over the field for the Stallions, including running back, middle linebacker and defensive back.
The Stallions also gained a key contributor in the offseason with transfer Justice Washburn, a six-foot, 200-pound multi-role player that moved over from Chapel Hill.
“I expect all three of them to have a huge impact on how we do this season,” said Boykin.
“Also, our front line is going to be huge for us. We made some changes, put some people up front — tight end to guard — to cut down the rushes off the edges from last year.”
Building off of last year’s 4-6 season for the Stallions, Boykin says his realistic goal for the team is to at least go 7-3 or 8-2.
“It’s a little bit of a revenge tour for us,” he said. “We took our bumps and bruises last year, and now we’re looking to give ‘em.”
The Stallions’ first home game is currently scheduled for Friday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 against Vidalia Heritage Academy.
